The Chosen reveals exciting livestream to “announce new projects” this week

“The Chosen Cinematic Universe” may be in the works, as fans have discovered a scheduled livestream on the show’s YouTube channel.

It’s been a big year for The Chosen. Season 4 premiered exclusively in cinemas, bringing the show’s box office haul to an incredible $59 million worldwide.

After the new episodes finally arrived on streaming, Dallas Jenkins and co. were already hard at work on the fifth season, chronicling the events of Holy Week and the events leading up to the day of Jesus’ crucifixion.

Nobody wants to acknowledge it, but it’s inevitable: by 2027, it’s highly likely that the series will come to a close, with the seventh and final season set to revolve around the resurrection.

The Chosen

However, it’s not the end – it’s only the beginning, and this weekend, Jenkins will tell all in a highly anticipated livestream.

“Hear us out… Next Friday, September 20th at 5:30PM ET. We’re announcing HUGE news about the future of The Chosen and giving you details about our next (several) projects during our Global Livestream,” the announcement reads.

You’ll be able to tune in via Facebook, YouTube, and The Chosen’s official app.

“I’m thrilled and excited. Virtual ticket in hand,” one fan wrote. “Can’t wait! I absolutely believe in your artistic vision and commitment to fresh faith-based content, Dallas,” another commented.

The question is, what will Jenkins announce? A sequel series based on the Book of Acts seems like a safe bet, as that would allow the franchise to continue with The Chosen cast.

The Hollywood Reporter earlier revealed that a “Ruth and Boaz movie and an animated series for kids set in the world of The Chosen” was also in the works, although it’s unclear which story (if one, specifically) the latter project would be based on.

