Immaculate has had the best horror movie marketing in years

Sydney Sweeney’s new horror movie, Immaculate, was released in theaters this week, and a clever new marketing tactic has made it stand out for audiences.

Immaculate has earned its bloody and brutal spot among other religious horror movies — specifically, those that focus on the tales of nuns (good and evil). As Sister Cecilia, Sydney Sweeney explores the secrets and conspiracies of a seemingly-innocent and storied convent in Italy.

Naturally, if you dip your toes into religious-based horror, you’re opening the door for impassioned reactions from fans. These can be positive, like the many Immaculate reviews so far, or they can be a negative, angered response from the holy crowd. Thankfully, Immaculate has used these particular reactions to its advantage.

After criticisms began to filter through on social media, the Immaculate marketing embraced it, using quotes from those rants on the new posters. One such negative post was as follows:

“Libs saw how the anti-woke crowd embraced Sydney Sweeney as their new darling and right away had to shove her in this blasphemous, Satanic, feminist, pro-abortion, anti-life movie degrading Christians. This movie also debases Mary, mother of the Christ. Don’t bother watching.”

This quote is now plastered over the poster, alongside another featuring a similarly-worded attack. You can see it for yourself below:

Neon

On social media, fans have been praising this tactic. “This promo is outstanding, Immaculate you’re so loved by satanic feminists

“Immaculate stirring up some old school Satanic panic, love to see it!!!!” said a third. “THIS is how you market a horror movie,” another wrote.

“This is the best endorsement Immaculate could’ve ever received,” another wrote, referring to the nature of the quotes themselves.

Immaculate is out in theaters now.