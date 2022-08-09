Idris Elba says a Bloodsport vs Superman battle in a DC movie “needs to happen”

After teasing an upcoming DC project, Bloodsport actor Idris Elba wants his character to face Superman.

The Suicide Squad was considered, by most fans, to be one of the highlights of the new slate of DC Comics projects.

Directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad introduced tons of new and interesting characters to the DCEU that included Bloodsport, played by Idris Elba.

An assassin who is incarcerated before being recruited to Task Force X by Amanda Waller, Bloodsport already had a connection to the Man of Steel before appearing on screen. According to Waller, Bloodsport put Superman in the ICU by shooting him with a kryptonite bullet.

YouTube: Warner Bros. Pictures

In a new interview with Variety, Idris Elba expressed his enthusiasm to revisit this rivalry.

“I would definitely like to tell the Superman story. There’s no doubt. Bloodsport versus Superman. It needs to happen.”

It seems that the interest from Elba is to tell the story that led to his imprisonment, rather than a follow-up to The Suicide Squad. This could be the upcoming DC project that Elba recently teased.

Given that the future of the DCEU appears to be in flux, it might make sense for Warner Bros. Discover to do a standalone flashback movie for Bloodsport that doesn’t have implications for the wider universe, whatever that might be.

Nothing about Bloodsport’s future in the DC universe is confirmed yet and fans aren’t even sure who would be playing Superman in such a project.

But given the success of The Suicide Squad, it might be worth it for the studio to give it a try.