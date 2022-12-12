How to watch Violet Evergarden Recollection – is it streaming on Netflix?

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

Violet Evergarden: Recollection is set to be a great addition to the franchise, but where can you watch and stream the anime, and is it on Netflix?

Violet Evergarden has been one of the most beloved anime franchises of recent years, with its beautiful animation and emotional storytelling placing it above a lot of its competition.

The anime was first released in 2018, followed by a 2019 side story film titled Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memories Doll and a 2020 sequel film titled Violet Evergarden: The Movie. And now, a new iteration is on the way, that being Violet Evergarden: Recollection, which is a compilation film of the anime series.

But some of you may not know where to watch it, or how to access it. Past entries in the franchise were available to stream on Netflix, but can the same be said for Recollection? Well, we’re here to help you, so let’s go over it all.

When and where can you watch Violet Evergarden Recollection?

Violet Evergarden: Recollection will be available to stream on Netflix on Thursday, December 15.

In terms of what time the anime will arrive on the streaming platform, here’s a handy guide depending on your time zone:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

It is unknown if the movie will be similar to the compilation that premiered in Nippon TV’s Kinyou Roadshow program block in late 2021.

Netflix confirmed that they would be streaming the film with a Twitter post, which featured multiple images from the series:

What will happen in Violet Evergarden Recollection?

If you’ve never seen the show before, you probably should before you give this film a watch, but if you want the quick rundown, the official Netflix synopsis reads: “The war is over, and Violet Evergarden needs a job. Scarred and emotionless, she takes a job as a letter writer to understand herself and her past.

“An emotionally scarred former child soldier becomes a letter writer in this condensed recap of the moving, gorgeously animated award-winning series.”

The anime follows the plot of the 2015 light novel series by Kana Akatsuki and Takase, which has four volumes. The cast includes Yui Ishikawa as Violet herself, Takehito Koyasu as Claudia Hodges, Daisuke Namikawa as Gilbert Bougainvillea, Haruka Tomatsu as Iris Cannary, Minori Chihara as Erica Brown, Kouki Uchiyama as Benedict Blue, and Aya Endou as Cattleya Baudelaire.

Violet Evergarden is currently available to stream on Netflix.