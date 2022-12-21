How to watch Violent Night – is it on streaming?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Violent Night, starring David Harbour as a badass Santa Claus, is the best Christmas movie of the year – here’s how and where you can watch and stream it.

The Christmas movie echelon is jam-packed with sappy family films and romantic comedies, whether it’s Love Actually, Falling For Christmas, or this year’s (rather excellent) Spirited.

For some viewers, the anti-Xmas catalog is far more appealing; movies that have the same festive spirit with a harder edge. We’re talking Die Hard, Lethal Weapon, Scrooged, Krampus, The Night Before, Christmas Bloody Christmas, and more.

Violent Night, pitting David Harbour’s John Wickian Santa Claus against a nasty gang of thieves on Christmas Eve, is an incredible addition to the roster – so, here’s everything you need to know about where to watch and stream it.

When and where can you watch Violent Night?

Violent Night is available to buy or rent from Amazon Prime and other on-demand platforms now. You can also catch it in cinemas where it’s still screening.

It’s priced at $19.99 for rental and $24.99 to purchase the movie. Unfortunately, it’s only available on VOD in the US, so UK viewers will need to venture out to their local cinema, use a VPN, or wait patiently for its digital, DVD, or Blu-ray release.

Is Violent Night on streaming?

Unfortunately, Violent Night isn’t available on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, or any other streaming platform at the time of writing.

It’s unclear when we can expect it to hit a streaming platform, but it’s likely it’ll be Peacock as Violent Night is a Universal Pictures release.

