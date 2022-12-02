What to expect from Violent Night 2: Director Tommy Wirkola teases Rudolph & Mrs Claus in sequel

Chris Tilly has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Newspaper Journalism. He's been writing about Movies and TV for over 20 years, working for the likes of Time Out, IGN, and Fandom. Chris loves Star Wars, Marvel, DC, sci-fi, and especially horror, while he knows maybe too much about Alan Partridge. You can email him here: chris.tilly@dexerto.com.

Violent Night is a festive flick that turns Santa Claus into an action hero. The film creates a new mythology for the character, which director Tommy Wirkola wants to explore further in Violent Night 2.

David Harbour plays a very different sort of Santa Claus in Violent Night. Rather than being a big jolly guy dispensing presents, his Claus is a big tough guy dispensing death.

The film depicts his Viking history via flashback, where Claus was a cold-blooded killer, and there’s certainly more of that story to be explored should the movie get a sequel.

But there are also aspects of his life alluded to and mentioned that we never actually see, and they too are likely to form the backbone of a Violent Night 2, as director Tommy Wirkola explains. So beware of Violent Night spoilers ahead.

Expect to see Mrs. Claus and the elves in Violent Night 2

First up, we asked Wirkola if he’d be interested in making a sequel. “Oh yeah for sure,” came the response. “Knock on wood people embrace it and go and see it. I think we all feel if we are lucky we’d love to tell another story or two in this world. We have some ideas.”

At the end of the movie, Mrs Claus sends Santa his sleigh along with a weapon and note, so she will come into play, as Wirkola explains: “We didn’t see Santa’s workshop or the elves or Mrs Claus of course – there’s a lot of possibilities.

“Those thing are so important for Santa and Santa mythology and to try and find our own spin on those things I think would be a lot of fun.”

Where is Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer?

Rudolph also gets a mention in the movie, but noticeably isn’t pulling Santa’s sleigh. Which begs the question – where is the red-nosed reindeer?

“We don’t know,” says Wirkola. “It’s a little bit of a mystery, and if we’re lucky enough to do another one, maybe we can visit that in a possible sequel.”

When pressed on the matter, Wirkola adds: “Maybe he’s turned into stew at this point. Maybe he’s retired and he’s training new reindeer to pull the sleigh in the correct way. There’s a lot of possibilities.”

Violent Night is in cinemas now and you can read our review here.