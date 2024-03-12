A British true crime documentary series titled The Push: Murder on the Cliff has sparked interest across the pond – so, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it if you’re in the US or anywhere outside of the UK.

The past week, the true crime genre has been dominated by The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping, an eye-opening docuseries directed by former Ivy Ridge student Katherine Kubler, who pulls back the curtain on the troubled teen industry.

It’s well worth a watch, as is American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders, which takes viewers down the rabbit hole first jumped into by the late Danny Casolaro, a writer and journalist who was digging into a multi-tentacled conspiracy he named “The Octopus.”

Article continues after ad

But if you’ve already tuned in to these titles, you’ll know that they’re both Netflix productions. However, a gripping new true crime docuseries has arrived from across the pond with glowing reviews from audiences and critics alike – so, here’s how to watch it.

Article continues after ad

How to watch The Push: Murder on the Cliff in the US

The Push: Murder on the Cliff is currently available to watch on-demand on Channel 4. Although the British broadcaster is restricted to UK viewers, you can watch it for free using a VPN.

Whether you’re in the US or anywhere else outside of the UK, ExpressVPN is the ideal choice, allowing you to access streaming platforms and services otherwise geo-blocked from your location with the following steps:

Article continues after ad

Sign up for ExpressVPN

Connect to any UK location and either log in to Channel4 or create an account

Watch and enjoy

The great news is that the network’s content is free if you watch it with ads, so there are no subscription fees if you’re happy to deal with a few breaks in between. Or you can sign up for ad-free for a small monthly fee.

What is The Push: Murder on the Cliff about?

As per the official logline for The Push: Murder on the Cliff: “​​In 2021, a pregnant young lawyer from Leeds plunged to her death from the top of Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh. Hours later her husband was arrested for murder. Did she fall or was she pushed?”

Article continues after ad

Going into more detail, Channel 4 explains: “Fawziyah Javed was 31 – a beautiful clever lawyer from Leeds, 17 weeks pregnant with her first child. On September 2, 2021, she was on a mini break to Edinburgh with her husband. CCTV shows them arm in arm as they stroll through Edinburgh but by 10.30pm that night, Fawziyah was dead after she fell from Arthur’s Seat. Two days later her husband had been arrested and charged with her murder.

Article continues after ad

“The Push is the jaw-dropping new series produced by Candour TV which follows the murder trial, minute by minute. With exclusive access to the court, Fawziyah’s family as they go through the horrendous process of hearing evidence, and her family and friends as they live with the aftermath, it’s a series that will make you shout in anger and weep in grief for a life lost through a coercively controlling domestic abuse relationship.

Channel 4

“What is truly astonishing is that it is Fawziyah’s extraordinary documenting of the abuse from her husband which provides enough evidence for the jury to be in no doubt of what was going on behind closed doors.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Speaking about the docuseries, director Anna Hall says: “It’s been such a privilege to see the process of justice played out minute by minute at Edinburgh High Court and it’s been an utter privilege to work with Fawziyah’s large and loving family who are destroyed by what has happened to her.

“I find myself making another film about a woman who was on the verge of leaving an abusive relationship – the most dangerous time for any woman – and I want to weep. How many more women will be killed at the hands of their abusive partners? But I know we will all learn so many vitally important things which helped to convict her abuser.”

Article continues after ad

Although there’s no Rotten Tomatoes score at the time of writing, The Push: Murder on the Cliff has received positive reviews so far. The Guardian gave it four stars, describing it as “an extraordinary film of unbearable horrors.” Elsewhere, inews said, “True crime has turned a corner,” adding, “There was nothing remotely prurient or otherwise trashy about the programme.”

Article continues after ad

For more true crime, check out all of the documentaries hitting streaming this month.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.