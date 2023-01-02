How to watch The Menu – where is it streaming?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

The Menu, 2022’s razor-sharp culinary thriller with Anya Taylor-Joy, is about to drop on streaming – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and when it’ll be available to stream.

The Menu was one of the best movies of last year. Starring Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes, Nicholas Hoult, and John Leguizamo, it chronicles a precarious, pretentious meal in a luxury restaurant.

In our review, we said the movie is “as entertaining as satire gets. The movie takes aim at some pretty soft targets, but it nails each and every one of them, teasing and provoking the audience while managing to remain consistently funny.”

With The Menu soon to be released on streaming, here’s your guide to where it’ll be available to watch, and what time the film will arrive, depending on where you are in the world.

When and where can you watch The Menu?

The Menu will be available to stream on HBO Max from January 3, 2023.

For UK viewers, who still can’t access HBO Max without a VPN, fear not: The Menu will also be added to Disney+ on January 4.

In terms of what time The Menu will be available on either streaming service, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

If you want a taste of what to expect in the film, check out the trailer below:

The official synopsis reads: “A couple, Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Tyler (Nicholas Hoult), travel to a coastal island in the Pacific Northwest to eat at an exclusive restaurant, Hawthorn, where the reclusive, globally celebrated Chef Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish tasting menu for select special guests.

“Hosted by the immaculately dressed front of house staff led by general Elsa (Hong Chau), the evening unfolds with increasing tension at each of the guest tables as secrets are revealed and unexpected courses are served.

“With wild and violent events occurring, Slowik’s motivation begins to rattle the diners as it becomes increasingly apparent that his elaborate menu is designed to catalyze a shocking finale.”

The Menu will be available to stream on January 3. Check out our review here. You can sign up for Disney+ here.

