How to watch The Holdovers – is it streaming?

The Holdovers is one of the best, coziest movies of 2023 – so, is it available on Netflix or another streaming platform?

Alexander Payne first caught mainstream attention with 1999’s Election, sharply satirizing high school life through the lens of a student election, not to mention a superb cast with the likes of Reese Witherspoon and Matthew Broderick.

Three years later, he teamed with Jack Nicholson and got him an Oscar nomination for About Schmidt, before Payne won his own Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2004.

Article continues after ad

Nearly 20 years later, after a quieter stretch in his filmography (despite his biggest critical and commercial flop taking off on Netflix this week), he’s returned with The Holdovers.

Article continues after ad

Where to stream The Holdovers – is it on Netflix?

The Holdovers isn’t available on Netflix, nor is it on any streaming platform right now.

It first hit limited theaters in the US on October 27, before expanding for its wide release across the country in mid-November. It premiered as part of London Film Festival in the UK, but it’s not due for general release across the pond until January 19, 2024.

Article continues after ad

The movie revolves around a boarding school in New England, where the town’s limpet professor (Paul Giamatti) is saddled with looking after the leftover children over the Christmas break. This includes Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa), a particularly sharp student with a penchant for pissing people off. Via an incredibly unfortunate twist of fate, they both end up alone for the holidays alongside the school’s cafeteria chief Mary (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), who’s grieving her soon after his death in the Vietnam War.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

It’s already being touted for multiple Oscars, with Giamatti especially tipped for a lead actor nomination – if not a win, if he can beat the likes of Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer and Bradley Cooper for Maestro.

Article continues after ad

In our four-star review, we called it a “comedy-drama that delivers both comedy and drama, and a festive film that might just be a new Christmas classic.”

However, Payne isn’t too keen on the apparent comfort viewers seem to be finding in the film. Speaking to Vanity Fair, he said he felt a bit “nauseous” about people describing it as “cozy.”

“I thought I was just making a decent movie about people. Well, you’re the first person I’m getting to ask: What is it that felt cozy to you or warm? Is it the texture of the film, or the quality of the human relations presented? What was it? […] We can talk about two things. One is this quality that it has, perhaps, that we can pierce our natural assumptions about others, given new knowledge. That everybody’s got a story.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“You meet someone, you make certain assumptions fairly or unfairly, usually unfairly. But then the more you get to know the person, the more you see the humanity underneath. And then by extension, in this film, if there’s a feeling that seemingly very disparate people can, with time, discover some common humanity — that’s a nice thing. I wouldn’t necessarily use the word cozy though. Why do you use the word cozy?”

The Holdovers is in US cinemas now. For more TV & movies coverage, click here.