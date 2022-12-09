How to watch The Harbinger – where to stream

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

The Harbinger, a new “scare-ya-silly” horror, is out now – here’s how and where you can watch a stream it.

2022 has been a huge year for movies: Top Gun: Maverick is the highest-grossing movie of the year, Avatar 2 is finally hitting cinemas after 13 years, and Brendan Fraser has made an incredible comeback with The Whale.

However, above all else, it’s been one of the greatest years for horror in recent memory: Barbarian, X, Pearl, Nope, Hellraiser, The Invitation, Bodies Bodies Bodies, Scream 5, Terrifier 2, and so much more.

We’ve only got a few weeks left before the New Year, but the spooky season never truly ends – so, here’s everything you need to know about where to watch and stream The Harbinger.

What is The Harbinger about?

You can check out the trailer for The Harbinger below:

Directed by Andy Mitton, the official synopsis reads: “When her oldest friend is plagued by horrific nightmares from the beyond, Monique is forced to travel to NYC.

“On the first night of the visit, Monique learns the dreams are contagious – and so is the HARBINGER, the plague mask-wearing demon who not only feeds on its victims’ souls, but warps reality itself to remove any trace of their existence.”

How to watch The Harbinger – is it on streaming?

The Harbinger is available in US and Canadian cinemas now, and it’s also available to rent and buy on-demand from Amazon Prime Video and other platforms.

It costs $5.99 to rent and $12.99 to buy. You can sign up for Amazon Prime here.

The Harbinger reviews – what have the critics said?

The Harbinger has a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with Slash Film’s Matt Donato describing it as “observant, relatable, scare-ya-silly horror.”

Nick Allen for RogerEbert.com also wrote: “The Harbinger is the kind of horror movie that becomes personal for each viewer; if one is not afraid of its story’s more tangible concepts, Mitton does a credible and careful job of evoking the lasting ethereal ones.”

Starburst’s Joel Harley also wrote: “Mitton delivers a new Candyman/Freddy Krueger/Babadook myth for our time. A Pandemic on Elm Street, if you will.”

