How to watch Tetris – what time is it streaming?

Tetris, Taron Egerton’s video game origin story on Apple TV+, is about to drop – so, here’s how to watch it and what time it’ll be available on streaming.

Everyone knows Tetris. Maybe you were around when it was first released. Perhaps it was the first game you ever played. Maybe you’ve stumbled on a free version online or tried one of the modern updates on a new console. One thing remains: it’s incredibly addictive.

Netflix’s High Score proved to be a potent, nostalgic proof-of-concept for video game stories, but don’t expect Tetris to dive too deeply into the mechanics of its titular block-falling game – this is about how the game was licensed from the Soviet Union.

Ahead of Tetris dropping on Apple TV+, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and what time it drops on streaming.

Tetris will premiere on Apple TV+ on March 31, 2023.

In terms of what time it will be available to watch, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

What is Tetris about?

The official synopsis reads: “Tetris tells the unbelievable story of how one of the world’s most popular video games found its way to avid players around the globe.

“Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton) discovers Tetris in 1988, and then risks everything by traveling to the Soviet Union, where he joins forces with inventor Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov) to bring the game to the masses. Based on a true story, Tetris is a Cold War–era thriller on steroids, with double-crossing villains, unlikely heroes, and a nail-biting race to the finish.”

Check out the trailer for Tetris below:

Tetris hits Apple TV+ on March 31. Read our review of the movie here, find out more about its cast here, and learn more about its true story here.