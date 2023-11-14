7 Best Romance Anime Available on Netflix

Netflix boasts several amazing romance anime shows, but in such a massive library, it’s hard to pinpoint which ones are the best. So, we’ve handpicked several romantic anime series that will be worth your time.

The anime industry is expanding, as we are getting blessed with massive releases every month. Of course, most part of the anime fandom is addicted to the battle Shonen series. However, there’s no denying that the demand for romance-themed anime can never go down.

The popular streaming platform has become many anime fans’ go-to destination to watch their favorite shows or films. Be it the most popular action-packed anime like One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, or romance anime like Fruits Basket, Netflix has it all.

Now, without taking much of your time, let’s get to the article and discuss some of the best romantic anime series.

1. Kimi Ni Todoke From Me To You (MAL- 8/10)

Netflix

Kimi Ni Todoke’s anime adaptation came in 2009 with its first season, and since then, it has been considered one of the best classic romance anime series of all time.

The story revolves around Sawako, who is bullied by her classmates. One day, she befriends the most popular boy (Kazehaya) in her school. Kazehaya sees her true nature and eventually brings her out of her shell.

Twelve years after the second season’s release, Kimi Ni Todoke has been renewed for a third season that can be expected to air on Netflix anytime in 2024.

2. My Happy Marriage (MAL- 7.8)

Netflix

My Happy Marriage is a beautiful romance-themed anime that was released in July 2023, and in no time, it became everyone’s favorite, thanks to its wholesome storyline and Kinema Citrus’s animation. So, if you haven’t watched it yet, you are definitely missing out on quite a treat!

My Happy Marriage tells the story of Miyo Saimori, who is treated terribly by her biological father, stepmother, and sister. Luckily, her life takes a delightful turn when she comes across Kiyoka Kudou.

The first season of the anime concluded with twelve episodes, but the good news is that the series has been greenlit for a second season. The official announcement disclosed that it will be on our screens in early 2025.

3. A Whisker Away (MAL- 7.3)

Netflix

A Whisker Away is an anime film that arrived on Netflix in 2020. If you are looking for a gorgeous love story with a little bit of magic in it, this one is definitely worth a watch.

Like the previous entry on the list, this anime also comes with a girl named Miyo in the lead role. A Whisker Away’s Miyo has a crush on someone who doesn’t like her. For the sake of her feelings for the guy, she chooses to give up on her human identity and become a cat with the help of a magical mask.

A Whisker Away will be sure to leave viewers misty-eyed and entranced by this anime’s magical world and tear-jerking story.

4. Sasaki and Miyano (MAL- 8.2)

Netflix

Sasaki and Miyano is a perfect queer romantic anime that can make you fall in love with its main characters. Although there are several BL anime series and films on the streaming platforms, it’s can be fairly hard to judge which of them is worth a watch. Well, what if we say your search ends here?

Sasaki and Miyano is a story about two high schoolers who eventually fall in love with each other after recognizing their real identities.

The first season of the anime aired in 2022, and the film adaptation titled Sasaki and Miyano: Graduation got a Japanese theatrical release in February 2023. Both of these projects are available to watch on Netflix, so what are you waiting for?

5. Teasing Master Takagi-San (MAL- 7.7)

Netflix

If you are a die-hard fan of the romance genre but haven’t watched Teasing Master Takagi-San yet, it’s time to be a couch potato and enjoy one of the best love stories in anime.

Nishikata is a middle-schooler who gets teased by one of his classmates named Takagi, who never misses out on an opportunity to embarrass him. Despite his several attempts, he always fails to take revenge on her.

Over the years, the franchise has received anime series, OVAs, and now, the forthcoming year will see a live-action adaptation ruling over the hearts of every enthusiast.

6. Komi Can’t Communicate (MAL- 7.9)

Netflix

Komi Can’t Communicate is a sweet love story that has blessed us with two seasons, both of which can be watched on Netflix.

The story follows Komi, an extremely beautiful girl who receives a lot of attention from her classmates, but not all of them know her weakness.

One day, Hitohito Tadano learns that she is suffering from social anxiety, which makes her communication skills awful. Tadano decides to help her, and together, they proceed toward the challenging task of helping her feel comfortable opening up to other people.

7. Fruits Basket (MAL- 7.7/10)

Netflix

Fruits Basket is a romantic and supernatural anime series that will leave you speechless at times with its heartwarming elements.

The series revolves around an orphan girl named Tohru Honda, who uncovers the mystery of the Sohma family after she starts living with Shigure Sohma. She learns that 13 members of the family will be transformed into an animal whenever they are stressed or hugged by someone of the opposite gender.

So, you could say that Fruits Basket is not your traditional love story as it features several myterious elements.

