The newest Sydney Sweeney movie is a gut-wrenching horror that may not be suitable for all audiences — here’s the Immaculate age rating explained.

As we well know from countless horror masterpieces, religion can be one of the most frightening topics to explore in the genre. Franchises like The Conjuring have helped cement the nun figure as one of the biggest villains in modern horror, and Sydney Sweeney’s newest movie, Immaculate, hops aboard the trend.

Following a young woman who joins a suspicious Italian convent, Immaculate features some extreme gore and body horror. Sweeney’s fanbase is pretty wide-reaching, so many might be wondering if the latest 2024 horror movie is appropriate for them.

Here’s everything you need to know about Immaculate’s age rating, with spoiler-free details on what exactly the horror movie has in store.

Immaculate age rating

Immaculate is rated R, which means the movie contains adult material and that parents are strongly advised to learn more about the film before bringing children.

As described on the Film Ratings website, the R rating is “for strong and bloody violent content, grisly images, nudity and some language.” Over in the UK, the British Board of Film Classification has given it the highest rating, 18, for “strong bloody violence.”

Sydney Sweeney’s projects tend to learn towards more adult themes, as seen in the likes of Euphoria, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Anyone But You. With Immaculate being an outright religious horror, frightening jump-scares and explicit gore are part of the package.

In fact, the gore featured throughout the new movie is one of the key talking points from early reviews. In our own Immaculate review, we highlighted that the film was “very good at bloodshed.”

“It’s gory and unhinged in all the right ways,” another review on X said. Another described the movie as having “an incredibly ferocious and barbaric tone,” while a third said it was a “90-min gore-fest”.

With that in mind, maybe think twice before taking young children to the theater for this one.

