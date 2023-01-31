How to watch BTS Yet To Come In Cinemas – setlist, tickets & more

BTS: Yet To Come In Cinemas, a new concert movie from the hit K-Pop boy band, is nearly here – here’s how to watch it, where to get tickets, if it’s available on streaming, and the film’s setlist.

On October 15, 2022, BTS took to the stage at the Asiad Main Stadium in Busan as part of the city’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo. It was completely free and attended by more than 50,000 fans.

Soon, the gig will arrive in cinemas with a new concert movie: BTS: Yet To Come In Cinemas, “a celebratory moment” for the band and its ARMY.

Ahead of its release, here are all the details you need about how to watch it, where to buy tickets, if you can watch it on streaming, and the movie’s setlist.

How to watch BTS Yet To Come In Cinemas

BTS: Yet To Come In Cinemas will be available in cinemas from February 1 until February 5.

It is a limited theatrical release, so make sure you get tickets – you can find out if your local cinema is showing the movie and purchase tickets here.

The movie will be available in different formats, including ScreenX, 4DX, and regular 2D. You should check with your local theater, but showings on February 4 will reportedly be ‘Light Stick Screenings,’ so expect lots of fans with luminescent merch.

“This film is made for both special formats, which fans can experience our movie completely through enlarged screens with 3 different angles and moving motion seats aligning to BTS’s music,” Jong Ryeol Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX, said in an earlier statement.

Is the new BTS movie on streaming?

BTS Yet To Come In Cinemas will be exclusive to theaters. It’s not available on Netflix or other streaming platforms, nor is it clear when (or if) it’ll be available to stream.

Don’t feel too down if you can’t make it, though – there’s plenty of footage from the concert on YouTube, and if you create a free Weverse account, you can watch the original recording of the gig.

BTS Yet To Come In Cinemas setlist

You can find the official setlist for BTS: Yet To Come In Cinemas below:

MIC Drop

Run BTS

Run

Save Me

00:00 (Zero O’Clock)

Butterfly

UGH!

BTS Cypher PT.3: KILLER

Dynamite

Boy With Luv

Butter

Ma City

Dope

FIRE

IDOL

EPILOGUE: Young Forever

For Youth

Spring Day

Yet To Come

The official synopsis reads: “Join RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook in this special cinematic cut, re-edited and remixed for the big screen. Watch new close-up angles and a whole new view of the entire concert, BTS Yet To Come in Busan.”

BTS: Yet To Come In Cinemas will hit theaters on February 1.