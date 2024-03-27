How to watch Body Cam — is it streaming?

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Body Cam, including where it’s streaming and what it’s about.

If you’re looking for a police procedural drama with a twist of mystery and horror, then you’re probably looking for Body Cam.

The horror movie (which stars Mary J. Blige and Nat Wolff) was originally scheduled for a theatrical release in 2019, but it was then pulled from the slate and released digitally in 2020 instead by Paramount Pictures.

So, where is it now? Here’s how to watch Body Cam.

How to watch Body Cam

Body Cam is currently available to stream on Pluto TV as part of a subscription with ads, or you can buy or rent it on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

On both Prime Video and Apple TV+, you can rent the movie from $3.99, or buy it from $9.99. If you have a Pluto TV subscription, however, you can stream it.

The synopsis for Body Cam is as follows: “While investigating the murder of a fellow officer, veteran Renee Lomito discovers a mysterious figure in the body cam footage. Haunted by visions of the event, she suspects something supernatural is targeting the cops in her unit.

“Now, in a race against time to find the one person who can stop these killings, Renee uncovers a sinister secret among the police force surrounding the shooting and cover-up of an unarmed youth.”

Body Cam is currently sitting at 43% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 34% Audience Score.

For more streaming gems, check out our list of the best new movies and best TV shows to stream this month.