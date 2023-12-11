How to watch Anatomy of a Fall – is it streaming?

The thrilling French courtroom drama is drawing international attention through its Golden Globe nominations – but is Anatomy of a Fall streaming?

It’s been a fantastic year for German actress Sandra Hüller, who has achieved international success with her roles in The Zone of Interest and courtroom drama Anatomy of a Fall.

The film’s synopsis reads: “A woman is suspected of her husband’s murder, and their blind son faces a moral dilemma as the sole witness.”

With the film now nominated for multiple Golden Globes, is Anatomy of a Fall streaming? Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Anatomy of a Fall on streaming?

Anatomy of a Fall currently isn’t available on streaming, with no official streaming date announced as of yet.

In line with other Neon releases, a timeline for Anatomy of a Fall to be available on streaming can be guessed, with estimations currently placing its release around February 2024. Historically, Neon-distributed titles stream exclusively on Hulu approximately four months after their theatrical release in the United States.

We’ll be sure to keep this space updated with the latest streaming news for the movie.

How to watch Anatomy of a Fall

Anatomy of a Fall is currently available to buy or rent on various digital platforms, including Apple TV and iTunes.

The movie initially received a limited theatrical release in the US on October 13, 2023, before rolling out to more cinemas nationwide in the following weeks.

As of writing, Anatomy of a Fall is also available to pre-order on Amazon Prime Video, which you can do so here.

Is Anatomy of a Fall worth watching?

According to many critics – and now the Golden Globes – Anatomy of a Fall is definitely worth the watch.

The movie currently has a 96% rating on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, with an audience score of 91%.

Wendy Ide of The Observer said, “Ultimately, one of the key pleasures of the picture is its uncertainty – the niggling doubts that remain, and the sense that a crucial piece of the puzzle is tantalizingly out of reach.”

Clarissa Loughrey at The Independent agreed, “It’s hard not to be drawn in. That’s the trick of Anatomy of a Fall. Sandra is a fascinating, one-woman puzzle box, thanks largely to the strength of Hüller’s performance.”

Check out our other upcoming movie and TV hubs below:

