How to stream all the Doctor Who episodes

The Whoniverse is now official, but where can you watch all the Doctor Who seasons and its many spin-offs?

Doctor Who is continuing its reign as the longest-running Sci-Fi show ever by celebrating its 60th anniversary later this year. The celebrations are set to be headlined by three special hour-long episodes written by returning showrunner Russell T. Davies, who will also remain at the helm for Season 14 and beyond.

Doctor Who can now be considered a major franchise, with the title “Whoniverse” now being branded by fans and creators alike as the official name for the series, with many seasons, both old and new, along with multiple spin-off shows like Torchwood and Class.

But where can you watch the entirety of the Whoniverse? Let us guide you through the wibbley-wobbly timey-wimey chaos of streaming.

Where to stream Doctor Who

If you live in the UK, you’re in luck. The Whoniverse – that being every episode of Doctor Who and all its official spin-offs – have now been placed onto BBC iPlayer as of November 1.

Over 800 episodes of Doctor Who will land on BBC iPlayer under the name of The Whoniverse, with a new logo on its way.

Now, it should be noted that this is just for UK audiences. If you wish to watch them from anywhere else, such as from the US, you’ll either need a VPN, or watch as much of the show as you are able to on the streaming services Netflix and HBO Max. There is also Britbox, and Google Play allows you to one-time purchase the series.

Plus, a lot of the series should be heading to Disney+ soon, so make sure you’ve grabbed a subscription!

The Whoniverse gets a new show

To pay tribute to the characters of the Whoniverse, both old and new, a new six-part series is coming out on BBC iPlayer on November 1 too: Tale of the Tardis.

The show sets to pair different Doctor Who duos together as they reminisce about their own adventures while aboard the Tardis. Brand new scenes will be mixed together with clips of classic episodes to create a feature-length omnibus.

Said new scenes will be written by Showrunner Russell T Davies, and previous Doctor Who writers Phil Ford and Pete McTighe, set to introduce new viewers to classic Who.

The cast will include the familiar faces of Maureen O’Brien and Peter Purves, Frazer Hines and Wendy Padbury, Katy Manning and Daniel Anthony, Peter Davison and Janet Fielding, Colin Baker and Nicola Bryant, and Sylvester McCoy and Sophie Aldred.

In a statement by Davies, “The word Whoniverse was invented by fans, so it’s time to give it official status. And Tales of the TARDIS is one of the greatest delights of my career – to see old Doctors and companions reunited, still fighting the good fight, is a perfect way to celebrate the Doctor’s 60th birthday!”

Dan McGolpin, the Director of iPlayer, has also added that “I’m delighted to welcome Tales of the TARDIS exclusively to BBC iPlayer, the home of Doctor Who, which is consistently one of our most popular programmes every single week of the year. Tales of the TARDIS will sit within The Whoniverse and features brand new and incredibly moving scenes with well-loved characters; it will be a fantastic starting point for a new generation to discover some of the most classic episodes and a joyous way for longstanding fans to catch up with old friends.”

