How many She-Hulk episodes are there? Disney Plus release schedule

How many She-Hulk episodes are there? Here’s your guide to when you can catch Marvel’s Attorney at Law on Disney+ every week.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest small-screen hero, starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the titular She-Hulk fighting crime and winning cases.

Unlike Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Moon Knight, She-Hulk has a straight-up comedic tone. WandaVision may have leaned into I Love Lucy and Modern Family as part of its mystery, but this is Marvel’s first definitive sitcom.

She-Hulk has hit our screens in an exciting time for streamers. House of the Dragon has just debuted, and Amazon’s Lord of the Rings is due to release this week. So, you probably want to know: how many She-Hulk episodes are there, and when are they coming to Disney+?

She-Hulk episodes and release schedule on Disney Plus

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will have a total of nine episodes on Disney+.

The legal comedy is dropping in weekly installments on the streaming platform, with each episode roughly half-an-hour long. Excluding I Am Groot, She-Hulk’s second episode is the shortest the MCU has produced so far, with a runtime of just over 30 minutes.

As for the release schedule, here’s when you can watch each new episode of She-Hulk:

Episode 1: Thursday, August 18

Episode 2: Thursday, August 25

Episode 3: Thursday, September 1

Episode 4: Thursday, September 8

Episode 5: Thursday, September 15

Episode 6: Thursday, September 22

Episode 7: Thursday, September 29

Episode 8: Thursday, October 6

Episode 9: Thursday, October 13

Each episode of She-Hulk will be available to stream on Disney+ at the following times, dependent on your time zone:

12am PDT

3am EDT

4am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

11:30am India Standard Time

4pm Japan Standard Time

5pm Australia

7pm New Zealand

She-Hulk Episodes 1 and 2 are available to stream on Disney Plus now.