House of the Dragon Episode 8 trailer shows final time jump & recasts

The trailer for House of the Dragon Episode 8 reveals the final time jump of Season 1 and a fresh batch of recasts for the rest of the show.

The Game of Thrones prequel began with Milly Alcock and Emily Carey playing Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, respectively. In the first few episodes, we saw two best friends torn apart by love, their royal duties, and betrayal.

They were replaced by Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke from Episode 6 onwards, with a far frostier, hardened dynamic after years of resentment and cold shoulders within the show. You can read our review of Episode 7 here.

In Episode 8 next week, other characters will be recast as we barrel towards the Dance of the Dragons.

House of the Dragon Episode 8 trailer reveals recasts and final time jump

In the preview trailer for Episode 8, there’s a few things to note. Firstly, it’s heavily implied King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) has either died or is on the brink of death, with Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) speaking on his behalf.

Secondly, we’re about to see the final time jump of the first season, with several roles recast. Aegon II will be played by Tom Glynn-Carney, Aemond will be played by Ewan Mitchell, and Helaena will be played by Phia Saban.

Rhaenyra’s children will also be recast, with Jacaerys now played by Harry Collett and Lucerys played by Elliot Grihault.

In the trailer, Otto warns that “the threat of war looms” amid the Targaryen division, as well as Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint) suffering from a “grave wound” in battle, placing Rhaenys (Eve Best) into contention for the High Tide seat.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the show’s various recasts, co-showrunner Ryan Condal said: “It’s very complex. It happens over a long period of time because children need to get married off and then grow up themselves and then have children of their own who grow up in order to tell the story of this generational war that is fought.

“HBO gave [co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik] the creative latitude to tell this incredibly complex story in a really patient and character-driven way that sets up a first season so that it launches you into one of the most famous and bloody conflicts in the history of Westeros — if not the most.”

House of the Dragon Episode 8 will be available to watch on October 9 in the US and October 10 in the UK.