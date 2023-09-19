Strong Girl Namsoon: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

Here’s everything we know about Strong Girl Namsoon, the sequel to Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, including its release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more.

Back in May 2020, it was announced that the beloved 2017 K-drama would get a sequel installment but with a new female lead. Actors Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young starred in the thriller romance with Park’s character having inherited superstrength, only passed down to the woman of her family. The K-drama ended on a good note, but fans have always wanted more.

Strong Girl Namsoon will focus on Bong-soon’s cousin, Nam-soon. Like the original K-drama, Nam-soon is an eccentric and free-spirited woman who looks dainty and cute to the eye. In reality, she can pummel anyone into the ground thanks to her powers.

K-drama fans will fall in love all over again with Strong Girl Namsoon. It will keep a lot of the same charm, romance, and ambitions as the original K-drama with a spectacular star-studded cast and surprise cameo.

Strong Girl Namsoon: When is the release date?

Strong Girl Namsoon will premiere on October 7, 2023, on JTBC and Netflix.

The K-drama will air every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30pm KST (Korean Easter Time), 9:30pm EST (Easter Time), and 6:30pm PST (Pacific Time). The total episode count for the K-drama is still unknown, but fans can speculate at least 16 episodes per often-seen K-drama guidelines.

Netflix announced on September 18 that they have partnered with JTBC to release Strong Girl Nam-soon to global fans. The K-drama will also be available on Netflix on October 7.

Strong Girl Namsoon: What is the K-drama about?

Considered a sequel or spin-off, Strong Girl Namsoon follows Nam-soon as she arrives in Korea to learn more about her family, and finds herself in the middle of uncovering a criminal drug ring.

Gang Nam-soon is the distant cousin of Bong-soon and luckily inherited the same superstrength as the woman in their family. As a child, she went missing in Mongolia and lost her family. Now a cheerful and bright adult, she traveled to Gangnam to find her mother. She also wants to pursue a career in becoming a game designer.

Unknown to her, Nam-soon’s mother, Hwang Geum-joo has been looking for her for years. Geum-joo is a money tycoon with a strong sense of justice who has never stopped looking for her daughter. Intermixed is Nam-soon’s grandmother, Gil Joong-gan, a living legend in the neighborhood of Majang.

Like the original K-drama, Strong Girl Namsoon’s plot has the needed tropes of romance and unexpected turmoil. While in Gangnam, Nam-soon meets a young and handsome detective named Kang Hee-sik. He’s investigating a drug cartel in Gangnam. It just so happens that their paths cross as Nam-soon becomes involved and develops a crush.

Strong Girl Namsoon: Who’s in the cast?

Along with a new leading cast for Strong Girl Namsoon, the K-drama will also have a cameo appearance from Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young and the return of villain Ryu Si-oh.

In March, Soompi confirmed that both Parks will return for the spinoff/sequel as their original characters and have already finished filming. Below is the full cast list for the K-drama:

Lee Yoo-mi as Gang Nam-soon

Kim Jung-eun as Hwang Geum-joo, Nam-soon’s mother

Kim Hae-sook as Gil Joong-gan, Nam-soon’s maternal grandmother

Ong Seong-wu as Kang Hee-sik, a police detective

Byeon Woo-seok as Ryu Shi-o

Lee Seung-joon as Gang Bong-go

Jung Bo-suk as Seo Joon-hee

Strong Girl Namsoon: Is there a trailer?

JTBC released Strong Girl Namsoon’s first official teaser on September 6, with its first official poster on September 5, 2023. Fans can watch the teaser below:

