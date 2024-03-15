All Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone Warhammer 40K challenges, events & rewards

The Warhammer 40000 event is now live in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, with a number of challenges to complete and rewards to earn. This all culminates in unlocking the Righteous Storm WSP-9 blueprint, and here’s how you can get it.

The Warhammer 40K collaboration is one of many that have been introduced or expanded in the recent Season 5 Reloaded update for MW3, bringing new skins, blueprints, and more cosmetics for fans of the tabletop game.

Much like some of the other collaborations that have come in Call of Duty in recent years, there is also a Warhammer ‘event’ in which players can earn rewards by completing certain challenges.

Here are the Warhammer MW3 challenges and all of their rewards, including the coveted Righteous Storm blueprint.

Warhammer 40K event challenges & rewards

To unlock the Righteous Storm WSP-9 blueprint in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, you must complete all of the following XP challenges in the Warhammer event:

XP Milestone/Challenge Reward 9,500 XP ‘Know No Fear’ Weapon Sticker 21,500 XP ‘March for Macragge’ Calling Card 36,500 XP Battle Pass Tier Skip 55,600 XP ‘Righteous Hatred’ Charm 79,500 XP ‘Inquisitorial Seal’ Weapon Sticker 109,700 XP ‘For The Emperor’ Emblem 147,700 XP ‘Psyk-Out’ Stun Grenade Skin 195,600 XP ‘Sons of Sanguinis’ Calling Card 255,950 XP ‘Innocence Proves Nothing’ Emblem 332,000 XP ‘Adeptus Astartes’ Loading Screen 427,800 XP Double XP Token 548,500 XP ‘Righteous Storm’ WSP-9 Blueprint

Fortunately, as it is just XP milestones you have to hit, all you’ll have to do is play the game as you usually would and, chances are, you’ll unlock all of the rewards.

If you’re looking to complete the set, make sure to find out how to get the Warhammer 40K operator bundles.