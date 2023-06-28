Hayao Miyazaki “beginning to worry” about his last film’s lack of promotion

Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki has grown concerned about his final film’s lack of publicity.

Studio Ghibli is behind some of the most beautiful and comforting animated films out there. The company has created cinematic masterpieces like Howl’s Moving Castle, Spirited Away, and Kiki’s Delivery Service under the direction of Miyazaki.

Now, the Japanese animator has decided to retire – again – after the premiere of ‘How Do You Live?.’ Recently, Studio Ghibli’s president, Toshio Suzuki, decided not to release any promotional material regarding the film – including trailers, posters, and casting information.

The announcement surprised many fans and kept them clinging to the movie’s mystery. However, Miyazaki is uncertain about the marketing approach.

Miyazaki worried about the press of ‘How Do You Live?’

At the opening of the Ghibli Exhibition at Warehouse TERRADA, Miyazaki revealed his concerns about this ‘zero publicity’ marketing tactic. Crunchyroll first reported on the animator’s statement.

“I wonder if it’ll be okay without publicity. I am beginning to worry. I do believe in you, Mr. Suzuki. But I’m concerned, that’s all,” he said.

For Miyazaki’s final film, he took inspiration from Genzaburo Yoshino’s 1937 novel of the same title. Therefore, those who’ve read the book will have some understanding of what the film will be about. However, the movie reportedly does not closely follow the original novel.

The book’s official description reads, “How Do You Live? begins with fifteen-year-old Copper, who has recently suffered the loss of his father – gazing out over his hometown of Tokyo, watching the thousands of people below, and beginning to ponder life’s big questions.”

“How many people are in the world? What do their lives look like? Are humans really made of molecules? The book moves between Copper’s story and his uncle’s journal entries, in which he gives advice and helps Copper learn pivotal truths about the way the world works.”

How Do You Live? premieres in Japan on July 14, 2023. Studio Ghibli has not revealed international release dates at the time of writing. Stuck inside on a rainy day? Check out our article for some Studio Ghibli movie recommendations.