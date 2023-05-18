Top 10 best Studio Ghibli movies

Studio Ghibli is almost 40 years old now, so here are our top 10 favorite and best films from their roster.

Studio Ghibli is one of the most well-known and respected animation studios out there. In creating movies for both children and adults, it has cemented itself as a legend maker.

The studio has made 22 movies over its 38-year run, and we’d argue that none of them are necessarily bad. However, some are better than others, and if you’re wanting to get into Ghibli’s work, you may be wondering which films to start with.

Article continues after ad

Well, we have compiled a list – in no particular order – of the 10 best Studio Ghibli films, which you can read below. It’ll also tell you where to stream them, so you can really get started on your animation education. But make sure to check out the rest of Ghibli’s work after you’re done with these!

Additional reporting by Olly Smith.

Grave of the Fireflies (1988)

Synopsis: A devastating meditation on the human cost of war, this animated tale follows Seita, a teenager charged with the care of his younger sister, Setsuko, after an American firebombing during World War II separates the two children from their parents.

Article continues after ad

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Why you should watch: Think of the saddest movie you’ve ever seen. Now, think of the saddest things you’ve heard about in real life. Combine the two, and you’ve got Grave of the Fireflies. A tragic tale about two young children attempting to survive in Japan after their defeat in WW2, this film will manage to fill you with emotion while also leaving you feeling empty. This is the darkest Ghibli has gone, and while it might be too much for some people, the film is fantastic enough that you kind of hope they go that dark again in the future.

Article continues after ad

Princess Mononoke (1997)

Synopsis: A prince infected with a lethal curse sets off to find a cure and lands in the middle of a battle between a mining town and the animals of the forest.

Where to watch: Netflix

Why you should watch: While the Pocahontas/Avatar storyline has been done to death, Princess Mononoke is the only time that the take feels fresh, and like a legitimate debate. It helps that this movie is filled with memorable characters, beautiful animation, and a score just as magical as the creatures within it. It’s a movie that feels surprisingly more mature the more you think about it, which is a rare skill that Studio Ghibli definitely possesses in its movies.

Article continues after ad

Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

Synopsis: In this animated adventure, a young witch moves away from her family to practice her craft, but she finds that making new friends is difficult.

Where to watch: Netflix

Why you should watch: Kiki’s Delivery Service follows a young witch as she delivers baked goods through a peaceful town, but then begins to lose the ability to fly. That’s the entire plot, which speaks to how Studio Ghibli is able to make incredible works of art that treat simple stories with respect. This is a remarkable movie that bathes itself in the mundane mediocrity of life, but makes it all feel memorable nonetheless. If you’re ever feeling down, or want to dabble in some peaceful escapism, then this is the film for you.

Article continues after ad

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Synopsis: Sophie has an uneventful life at her late father’s hat shop, but all that changes when she befriends wizard Howl, who lives in a magical flying castle. However, the evil Witch of Waste takes issue with their budding relationship and casts a spell on young Sophie, which ages her prematurely.

Where to watch: HBO Max

Why you should watch: This film tends to be either a love it or hate it film, though most people lean on the side of love it. It’s one of Ghibli’s most well-known, probably because everyone’s had a crush on Howl at some point in their life. Also, while English voice dubs can often be hit or miss, Studio Ghibli hardly misses, and certainly not this time with the casting of Christian Bale as Howl. But on top of that, this film has other iconic characters, and many twists and turns that will keep you engaged in the magic.

Article continues after ad

The Tale of The Princess Kaguya (2013)

Synopsis: A tiny nymph found inside a bamboo stalk grows into a beautiful and desirable young woman, who orders her suitors to prove their love by completing a series of near-impossible tasks.

Where to watch: Netflix

Why you should watch: This film is more of a technical marvel than anything else, but sometimes style can be good enough to overpower the need for substance. Following a classic folk legend, this film uses animation to tell its story in a way that very few animated films do. It feels more akin to a short film you’d see nominated at the Oscars, and while rather simple story-wise, the movie will still manage to pluck at your heartstrings.

Article continues after ad

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Synopsis: In post-war rural Japan, two young sisters move into an old house near a forest where they befriend Totoro, a giant and friendly forest spirit, experiencing whimsical adventures that highlight the joy and wonder of childhood.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Where to watch: Netflix

Why you should watch: While the film explores the wonder of nature from the perspective of children, My Neighbor Totoro’s masterful balance of fantasy, adventure, and emotion is something that can be enjoyed by all age-groups. Its relatively straightforward plot and breathtaking animation style make it a must-see for anyone who adores the natural world.

Article continues after ad

Castle in the Sky (1986)

Synopsis: Two young kids, united by a magical amulet, set off on a thrilling quest to find Laputa, a legendary floating castle, while evading pirates and government agents who want the castle’s power for themselves.

Where to watch: Netflix

Why you should watch: As the first official Studio Ghibli release, the imaginative scope of Castle in the Sky presents a story layered with many themes and ideas the production house would continue to explore for decades to come. The core of Miyazaki’s environmentalist beliefs woven into the plot underline Ghibli’s unique approach to delivering meaningful messages in an entertaining package.

Article continues after ad

Only Yesterday (1991)

Synopsis: A woman in her late twenties, Taeko, revisits her childhood memories during a trip to the countryside, reflecting on the pivotal moments and experiences that shaped her into the woman she is today.

Where to watch: Netflix

Why you should watch: Due to its compelling tale of self-discovery, Only Yesterday rests as one of Ghibli’s maturer releases. It’s an elegant dive into nostalgia, as it bridges the gap between childhood innocence and the harsh realism of adulthood. The animation and detail contrasted between both time periods uncannily emphasizes Ghibli’s ability to immerse you in its world.

Article continues after ad

Spirited Away (2001)

Synopsis: After her parents are turned into pigs in a strange world, a young girl named Chihiro works in a bathhouse for spiritual beings, navigating through various challenges to free herself and her parents.

Where to watch: Netflix

Why you should watch: Possibly Ghibli’s biggest crowning jewel that earned it an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, Spirited Away set the bar high for many animated films that would soon follow it. Blending dark, surreal visuals with profound storytelling, the film is an unforgettable experience that makes it an essential watch for anyone starting out the Ghibli portfolio.

Article continues after ad

Porco Rosso (1992)

Synopsis: A veteran World War I fighter pilot, who has been cursed to look like an anthropomorphic pig, embarks on a journey of redemption amidst soaring adventures in the 1930s Mediterranean.

Where to watch: Netflix

Why you should watch: Very few animation studios could pull off making an anthropomorphic pig as the protagonist of a film so poignant and irresistibly charming. And yet, this is exactly what Ghibli accomplishes with Porco Rosso. As much of a character study as it is an adventure film, Porco’s search for redemption and identity in a world he feels rejected from is so deeply human, making this a shining one for Ghibli’s portfolio.

Article continues after ad

Some of these movies are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign up for here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

Additional reporting by Olly Smith.

For more of our anime content, click here.