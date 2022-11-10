Did Studio Ghibli just tease a mystery Star Wars project?

Chris Tilly has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Newspaper Journalism. He's been writing about Movies and TV for over 20 years, working for the likes of Time Out, IGN, and Fandom. Chris loves Star Wars, Marvel, DC, sci-fi, and especially horror, while he knows maybe too much about Alan Partridge. You can email him here: [email protected]

Thanks to a cryptic video posted by the Studio Ghibli Twitter account, speculation is rife that the legendary animation studio is teaming up with Lucasfilm on a Star Wars project.

Japanese studio Ghibli is responsible for some of the most acclaimed animated films of the last few decades, from Spirited Away and Ponyo to My Neighbor Totoro and Grave of the Fireflies.

American studio Lucasfilm is responsible for Star Wars, the biggest sci-fi franchise in film history.

Now it looks like the two creative behemoths are teaming up, but at this early stage, it’s not entirely clear on what…

What did Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm tease

Today, on their official Twitter account, Studio Ghibli posted the following video to its 1.4 million followers…

The 15-second video doesn’t have sound, and is simply footage of the Lucasfilm logo, followed by the Studio Ghibli logo.

Which doesn’t give us much, but does suggest a collaboration is on the cards. Could it be a feature-length animated Star Wars movie, made by the brilliant folk at Studio Ghibli? Maybe. But we’ve got another theory.

Is the mystery Studio Ghibli project Season 2 of Star Wars: Visions?

We think it might be Season 2 of Star Wars: Visions. That’s because the first series of the animated show was unlike anything Star Wars has ever tried.

An anthology show that dropped on Disney+ in September 2021, each episode was unique, original, and produced by a different Japanese studio, including the likes of Studio Colorido, Trigger, Geno Studio, Kamikaze Douga, and Kinema Citrus.

A second series is set to stream in the Spring of 2023, with Disney stating that it will stretch beyond any one for of animation via the following statement: “Volume 2 will showcase that potential as the shorts go on a global tour, celebrating the incredible animation happening across countries and cultures, through the mythos of Star Wars.”

Could that global tour include a stop-off at Studio Ghibli? Today’s video suggests it very much might.