Miyazaki’s final Studio Ghibli film will release without any trailers or marketing

Hayao Miyazaki’s final Studio Ghibli film will forgo any marketing and promotional material ahead of its release, with the movie only dropping a poster before it arrives in theatres across the world.

Studio Ghibli is known for creating some of the best and most beloved anime films of all time. From Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, and many more, the Studio Ghibli movie experience is one that audiences have been in love with for decades.

However, the mind behind the movies, Hayao Miyazaki, has confirmed that he will only be making one final movie for Studio Ghibli. Given his reputation for being a creative genius, many were sad to hear of this news but in equal parts, excited to see what this last project will be.

In an interview with Japanese magazine Bungei Shunji that was then translated by IGN Japan, producer Toshio Suzuki revealed a fascinating details regarding the final Miyazaki project. Studio Ghibli has chosen to not have a big marketing campaign for the movie before it releases.

Studio Ghibli How do you live? Will be the final movie for Miyazaki after decades of creating beloved features

“In the past, we had to keep the company Ghibli alive, you know, and wanted as many people as possible to come to watch our movies,” Suzuki explained. “But after trying many things, we’ve come to a point where I think maybe it’s time for a change.

“Everyone is drowning in information nowadays,” he added. “Sometimes people go see a movie just to check the information they already know [from what was revealed during the movie’s promotion]. That is giving too much to customers, and it’s like they’re being deprived of what really makes it fun.”

Miyazaki’s final Studio Ghibli film will release without a trailer

As well as this, the producer also admitted that the praise that himself and the team received from Miyazaki for the poster of the movie was a driving force in leaving that as the only promotional material for How do you live?

“I’ve worked in the movie industry since Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, but it was the first time Hayao Miyazaki really praised [the poster],” he recalled. “That inspired me in a way. Like, we should go with just this. Hence, no trailer. No TV spot. And no newspaper ads whatsoever.”

