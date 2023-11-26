Why Neve Campbell was “disappointed” about Scream 5

Scream 5 may have been a hit revamp of the horror franchise, but it seems like Neve Campbell was less than happy.

Ever since the first movie premiered in 1996, the Scream movies have been one of the biggest horror franchises in cinema. But the series isn’t looking so hot right now.

Not only has there been some major controversy regarding casting – or rather, un-casting – of the upcoming Scream 7, its old stars are now revealing what they don’t like about the previously released movies.

This includes previous Scream final girl Sidney Prescott, played by Neve Campbell, as she shared her thought on 2022’s Scream 5.

Neve Campbell hated Dewey’s death on Scream 5

Sherriff Dewey’s death in Scream 5 was certainly a shocking moment, as David Arquette’s character had already been able to survive four previous movies.

Turns out fans weren’t the only heartbroken ones, as Neve Campbell revealed during an appearance at Monster-Mania Con (via People), that she wasn’t afraid to “criticize” this specific choice:

“I was so sad about Dewey’s death. And I don’t usually like to criticize the writing in these projects. But I was really disappointed in their choice to get rid of David… We were all in love with him and I think we all felt pretty sad about that. Which, of course, is the reason they do it ’cause it has more impact. But now I miss him. I want to see more of him.”

Of course, her mention of Dewey’s impact is certainly valid. Considering that he was originally planned to be killed off in the very first Scream, but lived to dance around death three more times, certainly speaks to how beloved his character was, which was why it was so gut-wrenching (quite literally) when Ghostface finally caught up to him.

Check out the impactful scene below:

Not only that, but it showed how no one was safe, not even legacy characters. This ultimately created room for the new set of characters in Scream 6, although as previously stated, things aren’t going well in that regard.

