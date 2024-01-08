Is there a Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 release date?

January started 2024 off with a bang for K-drama fans as Netflix released Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 and left the door open for a now-confirmed Season 2 – but is there a release date?

With Netflix’s tight grip on the global fame of K-dramas, it invested plenty into original storylines that are guaranteed to become successes. One of them was Gyeongseong Creature – the historical action K-drama was already announced for Season 2 before its official premiere on Netflix.

Only a select few K-dramas have been given the glory of being greenlit early. Sweet Home received a second and third season renewal simultaneously. Gyeongseong Creature’s finale, meanwhile, ended on a worthwhile cliffhanger, teasing the story is far from over.

Netflix confirmed after Part 2’s release on January 5, 2024, that the main characters will return but in a modern-day Korea. The question is – is there a release date for Gyeongseong Creature Season 2? Warning: Spoilers ahead!

There’s no official release date for Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 from Netflix but it is speculated to premiere in 2024.

According to Netflix’s Tudum, Season 2 will venture into new territory. First-look photos for the season reveal the return of Han So-hee as Chae-ok and Park Seo-joon as a character named Ho-jae. Based on the pre-credit scene, the storyline travels to modern-day Korea, years after the events at Onseong Hospital.

“Season 2 takes a dramatic leap through time, as revealed in the intriguing post-credit footage of Season 1. In this pivotal scene, a character called Ho-jae, bearing a striking resemblance to Jang Tae-sang, turns to reveal a mysterious scar, igniting a flurry of questions about his identity and the scar’s origin,” explained Netflix.

“This moment is a gateway to the series’ time travel element, transitioning the setting to Seoul in 2024. The released stills amplify the mystery, capturing Chae-ok at a critical juncture and suggesting a season brimming with enigmatic events and connections.”

As you’re likely well aware, the first season left cliffhangers. Chae-ok was presumably dead until her mother saved her by passing on the najin to her. The pre-credit scene also revealed Ho-jae, a man who looks like a carbon copy of Tae-sang. But is it really him? Let’s not forget that Kato is now the impromptu father of the newborn child infected by the najin.

But you won’t have to wait too long for Gyeongseong Creature Season 2’s release date. Per a recent Instagram post, Han So-hee took photos with fans at the wrap-up party for the second season back in September 2023. This means it’s likely currently in its editing stages.

We’ll be sure to keep this post updated when Netflix makes an official announcement, as well as with the arrival of teasers, trailers, and more.

