Grinch horror ‘The Mean One’ with Terrifier star drops first ridiculous trailer

First he stole Christmas, now he’s back for blood: the first insane trailer for The Mean One, a new horror movie inspired by The Grinch, is here.

Dr Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas is one of the most widely-known festive fables, following a green grouch who tries to rob presents from the judgmental, cackling people of Whoville.

Of course, he realizes the holidays aren’t just about money and getting presents you want – Christmas is about spending time with people you love and spreading cheer for all to hear.

Jim Carrey’s iconic Grinch eventually saw the light, but it’s unlikely we’ll be able to say the same of The Mean One, a cleaver-wielding iteration of Seuss’ furry humbug.

Terrifier’s Art the Clown plays The Grinch in The Mean One

The Mean One is a bit like the Winnie the Pooh horror movie: it’s an adaptation of classic children’s fiction, it’s a twisted horror movie, and it’s hilariously low-budget – bar the makeup. You can check out the trailer below:

It stars David Howard Thornton as the titular villain, best known for bringing Art the Clown to life in the Terrifier franchise. You can read more about plans for Terrifier 3 here.

The official synopsis, as per Collider, reads: “One Christmas Eve, in a sleepy mountain town, Cindy’s mother is killed and her Christmas stolen by the Mean One, a bloodthirsty green grouch in a red Santa suit.

“Twenty years later, Cindy returns to Newville, where the monster launches another bloody reign of terror that threatens to destroy Christmas. Now Cindy’s got a bold new purpose: trapping and killing The Mean One.”

There’s one major difference between this and Blood and Honey: The Mean One is an unauthorized take on The Grinch, meaning certain names have been changed, nor will the slasher film use any of the language from the book.

Bleeding hearts of the world unite: The Mean One will get a theatrical release on December 9.