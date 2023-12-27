Godzilla fights McDonald’s Gundam in incredible commercial

A new Godzilla-themed advert pitting the King of the Monsters against a McDonald’s branded mecha just dropped in Japan.

The advert is designed to tie in with Toho Studios’ latest Godzilla movie, Godzilla Minus One. Both a franchise reboot and quasi-remake, the film has enjoyed incredible commercial success at the global box office.

Godzilla Minus One’s reviews have been equally strong. It currently holds a 98% critic score and a “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with several pundits calling it the greatest Godzilla movie of all time.

But one thing the movie doesn’t have is Godzilla going toe-to-toe with a gigantic robot – until now.

Godzilla fights McDonald’s Gundam in new commercial

Thanks to McDonald’s Godzilla Minus One-centric Japanese commercial, fans have been treated to the kaiju blockbuster’s eponymous oversized lizard doing battle with a Gundam-like battlesuit.

The promo lasts just a minute and combines footage from Godzilla Minus One with specially shot material of the mecha, its pilot, and McDonald’s staff. It also appears to splice in shots from older entries in Toho’s Godzilla canon, as well.

The franchise’s fanbase has largely responded positively to the fast food advert, with one X user branding the Godzilla/McDonald’s crossover “blissful.” “Us Americans can’t even make commercials like this unless it’s the Super Bowl,” declared a second. “Japan truly is on another level.”

“Oh sh*t! Is this a commercial!? I could watch an entire movie like this!” wrote a third. “Whoever came up with that deserves a raise,” insisted a fourth. “This movie would be fantastic man,” chimed in a fifth.

Godzilla Minus One poised to take a bite out of the 2024 Oscars

Several other posts praised Godzilla Minus One itself – an indication of how bright the creature feature’s star continues to shine, weeks after its international debut.

Another indicator is the movie’s strong showing on the awards circuit, with Godzilla Minus One having either won or nabbed nominations for several high-profile prizes.

The flick has even found itself shortlisted for the Best Visual Effects Oscar at the upcoming 96th Academy Awards, with the final nominees list due on January 23.

