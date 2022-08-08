Giancarlo Esposito reportedly in talks to join the MCU, has sights set on Professor X role

Giancarlo Esposito may be the next big actor to join the MCU family, the actor is seemingly in talks with Marvel to take on the role of one of the most iconic and well-known mutants, Professor Charles Xavier himself.

With the Fantastic Four and the X-Men now back in the hands of Disney, fans are eagerly anticipating these two forces to become fully integrated into the MCU.

While Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness did include some versions of these characters, Kevin Feige has made it clear that moving forward there is a chance we will see different actors taking on these roles.

With that in mind, actor Giancarlo Esposito is reportedly in talks to finally join the MCU. According to AV Club, the actor stated that he has “been in a room and talked” about making the leap into the MCU universe and that he is putting this potentially new role, “out in the universe.”

These comments were made in San Antonio, Texas during the TJH Superhero Car Show & Comic Con suggesting that he would much prefer to be a hero in the Marvel franchise.

And while he didn’t mention characters or specific roles, it appears Esposito is eyeing the role of the Marvel Universe’s biggest and most iconic mutant.

Marvel Comics Professor X is one of the most iconic Marvel characters of all time

Given Esposito has made a career off of portraying charismatic and memorable villains, fans initially were speculating that he may be taking on the role of Doctor Doom or even Magneto.

However, Esposito added that he would prefer to play a hero like Professor X. Previously, Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy have taken on the role of Professor X. Stewart himself has played the role eight times over 22 years.

It is yet to be confirmed if the MCU’s version of the X-Men will be a complete reboot or not. If Marvel does decide to introduce a brand new version of the characters, one can expect fans to be extremely critical about who takes over from the likes of Stewart and company.

Giancarlo Esposito as Professor X would be a change-up from what fans have come to expect. However, Esposito’s commanding screen presence would be a perfect match for the mutant leader.

AMC Giancarlo Esposito is known for his portrayal of charismatic and complex antagonist characters

He is an Emmy-nominated actor who has over 180 acting credits to his name. He is best known for his roles in the hit shows Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. In the world of gaming, Esposito recently received heavy praise from fans and critics alike for his role as Antón Castillo in 2021’s Far Cry 6.

In Dexerto’s review of the game, we wrote that, “Giancarlo Esposito is as great as you’d expect him to be in the role of Far Cry’s looming antagonist.”

Kevin Fiege or other Marvel representatives are yet to comment on Esposito’s words and his revelation that he has been meeting with the company about a future role. For any and all Marvel news, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.