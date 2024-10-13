Freddy Krueger actor reveals why he won’t play iconic Nightmare on Elm Street role again

By playing one of the most iconic horror villains of all time, Robert Englund has become synonymous with nightmares and terror – but whether you like it or not, he’s already saying goodbye to Freddy Krueger.

At 77 years-old, Englund has revealed [via Bloody Disgusting] that he’s now “too old” to continue playing the dream-stalker in new movies. When asked if he had one more Freddy performance in him, he said: “I don’t. I literally don’t.

“I mean, there might be some gimmick thing we could do with a close-up or something, but no, I can’t play him anymore. I’m too old. There’s no Freddy left in me.”

However, that doesn’t mean Englund would be done with the role forever. In fact, he’s up for lending his voice to a less physically-demanding iteration of the slasher villain. Specifically, in animated form.

“I could possibly voice a really high-end, animated version,” he said. “That would be nice to be asked to do, but I know I can’t do the fight scenes more than one take now, one angle. I just can’t be snapping my head or anything like that. I’m an old dog! Give me a break.”

Englund made his debut as Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street in 1984. In the 40 years since, he’s returned to play the character seven times in further horror movies, as well as the TV spin-off Freddy’s Nightmares. In the 2010 remake, Krueger was played by Jackie Earle Haley.

Clearly, even the most devoted Elm Street fans thinks Englund has earned his retirement from the role.

“He’s earned his rest of you ask me,” said one X user, with another agreeing: “I mean… to be fair, he’s 77 years old. Anybody expecting him to be doing what he was doing in the 80’s needs a reality check.”

“Glad he’s worried more about his health, but still loves the character enough to do voice work,” added a third.

For more, check out all the best 2024 horror movies to get excited about.