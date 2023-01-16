HBO’s Velma series reportedly getting a second season despite backlash

HBO’s new animated show Velma, a Scooby Doo show that focuses on the titular character, will allegedly still be getting a second season despite early reviews and audience reception for the show being less than positive.

The Scooby-Doo franchise is one of the most beloved cartoon series of all time. However, the brand new Velma HBO series is receiving much less love than previous Scooby-Doo projects.

The first season of Velma – a new R-rated Scooby-Doo series that focuses on the titular Mystery Gang member – has been review-bombed over this past weekend. The series currently holds a 7% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on over 3,500 votes. The show currently holds a 55% critical rating from 20 certified reviews.

However, it appears that the show will still be going ahead for a second season despite the early backlash surrounding the first season. This news comes from the Entertainment Identifier Registry (EIDR), with the registry including Velma season 2 as having 11 episodes in it.

It is important to note that season 2 is yet to be officially confirmed by anyone attached to the project including writer and voice actor Mindy Kaling. Kaling – best known for her work on The Office as well as Never Have I Ever – has put pen to paper to create a brand new and reimagined version of the iconic Scooby-Doo brainiac.

One aspect of the new Velma series that has been getting major attention is how it focuses on the character’s sexuality. Previously, Velma’s queerness is something that has been alluded to but never fully explored.

Director James Gunn previously spoke about how – when creating his live-action Scooby-Doo films – Velma was originally going to be portrayed as queer. However, the studio shut down the idea of making her explicitly gay.

