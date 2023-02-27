Freaky Friday sequel “is going to happen” says Jamie Lee Curtis

A Freaky Friday sequel may well and truly be on the cards, with acting legend Jamie Lee Curtis committed to getting the movie in development and finally reuniting on the screen with Lindsay Lohan.

Jamie Lee Curtis is an acting icon, with the star featuring in many beloved movies and projects. Despite this, one Disney film that Cutris made way back in the day is something that she still gets asked about and one that she is gunning to have a sequel made for.

When chatting to Variety at the recent Producers Guild Awards, actor Jamie Lee Curtis was once again asked if there are any plans for a Freaky Friday sequel to be made and developed. And while Curtis’ previous comments were more hopeful than in the know, her recent updates promise that one will eventually be made.

Article continues after ad

“It’s going to happen,” she said. “Without saying there’s anything officially happening, I’m looking at you now and saying, ‘Of course, it’s going to happen.’ It’s going to happen.”

This update is a significant win for fans of the original film and those who simply want to see Lindsay Lohan back on more screens following her recent desire to get back in movies and TV projects.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Disney Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsey Lohan in Freaky Friday

The original Freaky Friday was released back in 2003. The film focused on the mother/daughter duo Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Tess and her daughter, Anna, (Lindsey Lohan). When the two switch bodies in a freak accident they are forced to live each other’s lives and in the process, learn to understand each other and work through their differences.

Article continues after ad

Over the years, the film has become a cult classic, particularly amongst Disney fans. As a result, many have been calling for a sequel to be made for years. Time will tell if a Freaky Friday 2 does officially go ahead, however, we will be sure to keep you updated when and if it is announced.

For all the latest TV and movie news, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.