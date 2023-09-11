Freaky Friday’s Pink Slip set to return for sequel

Almost 20 years after the Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan remake first aired, Freaky Friday has been touted for a sequel – and it’s set to bring back some fan favorites.

With rumors of the film’s sequel first reported back in February, the creative team behind the return is beginning to tease exactly what fans can expect from the highly anticipated new movie.

The Disney movie originally followed mother-daughter duo Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Anna (Lindsay Lohan), who wake up in each other’s bodies after a fateful evening at a local Chinese restaurant.

Though specific details about the new Freaky Friday movie are largely unknown, the soundtrack for the sequel is already beginning to take shape, according to one producer.

Pink Slip will return for the Freaky Friday sequel

A key part of Freaky Friday was Anna’s high school band Pink Slip, who are now reportedly confirmed to appear in the sequel.

In the original movie, the band has the opportunity to perform at the House of Blues on the same night as Tess’ engagement party, creating the infamous Take Me Away performance.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, producer Andrew Gunn explained why Pink Slip felt like the right angle to include in the upcoming movie.

“We got a draft of a script for the sequel right before the writers’ strike. It uses music and the band in a great way.”

Actress Christina Vidal originally fronted the band with lead vocals, with both Lohan and Lee-Curtis learning how to play the guitar for their dual role as Anna.

The pair have also both previously confirmed their interest in reprising their Freaky Friday roles when reports of a sequel first came to light.

“As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday,” Curtis explained to the New York Times. “Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.’”

“Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be,” Lohan added. “We would only make something that people would absolutely adore.”

Both Freaky Friday and Pink Slip are still chiming a chord with fans, with notable figures like MUNA performing as the band during a Halloween concert in 2022.

For all the latest TV and movie news, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.