Jamie Lee Curtis ‘knew’ she would star in The Bear after watching first episode

Season 2 of The Bear was officially released on June 22, with Jamie Lee Curtis making her debut in the critically acclaimed show. Now, the actress has revealed she always “knew” she’d get the part.

Comedy-drama series The Bear has taken the world by storm since premiering in June 2022. The show follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto as he deals with the aftermath of his brother’s suicide and takes over his family’s Italian beef sandwich shop.

Receiving critical acclaim for its directing and performances, the show released its second season earlier this month on Hulu and Disney+.

Joining the cast this new season is American actress and author, Jamie Lee Curtis. This week, Curtis revealed via Instagram that she “knew” she’d get the role ever since watching the first episode.

“When I saw the first episode of the first show… and Sugar asks Carmen if he had spoken to their mother, in that second I knew that I would play her,” Curtis wrote, sharing her excitement about joining the show. “Don’t ask me how. I just knew.”

Sure enough, following season 1’s success Curtis was offered the role by The Bear’s creator and director, Christopher Storer.

“Thank you Chris and the entire Bear family of creative human beings and scene partners for allowing me in to let it rip!” Curtis concluded her post.

Instagram: jamieleecurtis Curtis stars as the mother of Carmy in season 2 of The Bear

Fans were equally as thrilled to see the actress join the cast, with one commenting, “You were unreal on this show! Geez Jamie! Give you the Emmy already!”

While season 2 has only just rolled out, it is already receiving high praise with a 100% approval rating currently on Rotten Tomatoes.

