Clint Eastwood’s most iconic Western is being remade and fans aren’t happy

One of the most iconic westerns ever, A Fistful of Dollars, is getting a remake, and fans are naturally furious.

A Fistful of Dollars is a 1964 spaghetti western and the first of the iconic Man With No Name trilogy. Featuring Clint Eastwood in his first starring role, the movie has been hailed as one of the most important westerns ever made.

But now the film is getting a remake, as Deadline reports. The remake comes courtesy of Euro Gang Entertainment and does not appear to involve Eastwood.

Naturally, fans are furious. They view the original as a timeless classic that’s perfect as it is and doesn’t need a remake.

“Why’s Hollywood so fixated on spoiling old movies by creating unnecessary remakes ???” one user asked.

Another referenced an infamous lawsuit the original faced, saying, “It was already a remake of Akira Kurosawa’s ‘Yojimbo’ (1961) for those who don’t know..”

“the only proper way to remake A Fistful of Dollars is to take someone else’s existing movie and then film it with different actors and a different setting and pretend you didn’t do that, so they’re already failing here,” another added.

The controversy the fans refer to is a lawsuit from production company Toho and iconic filmmaker Akira Kurosawa, who alleged that A Fistful of Dollars was a remake of his 1961 samurai epic, Yojimbo. The case was eventually settled out of court, reportedly for 15% of the film’s international sales.

The original film stars Eastwood as The Man with No Name, a wandering gunfighter who finds himself in the middle of a blood feud between two families of smugglers. The film became an iconic western, though it’s more remembered for its sequels, For a Few Dollars More and The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly.

Further details on the Firstful of Dollars remake are not available at this time. While you wait for the remake to release, check out our list of new movies streaming this month, as well as TV shows and new true crime documentaries.