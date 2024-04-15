Clint Eastwood just solved a 58-year-old Western mystery

Fans of The Good, The Bad and The Ugly might have wondered about one ever-changing aspect of the Western, but Clint Eastwood has just cleared up any confusion.

When it comes to the best Westerns, it doesn’t get much greater (or more iconic) than The Good, The Bad and The Ugly. Clint Eastwood’s Man with No Name has become a staple of the genre, creating a benchmark for every lone ranger with a grim, grizzled look as he stands among the tumbleweeds.

Fans of the Western have worshiped the Sergio Leone’s movie since it was released in 1966, but there’s one aspect of the film they could never wrap their heads around. Namely, what color was Eastwood’s poncho?

The costume in question varies from brown to green depending on which image you look at, switching over countless times in the decades gone by. Thankfully, 58 years later, Eastwood has put the issue to bed by revealing that it’s actually both.

“Hello, I only had one poncho, and it was reversible, with olive green on one side and brown on the other. Thank you!” the legend wrote on X in response to a fan question. Finally, Eastwood fans everywhere can finally get that cosplay right.

Naturally, fans were ecstatic to get an answer to this age-old question. “Thank you Clint Eastwood, very cool of you,” said one response. Another wrote: “Can’t wait to tell my dad this information, king.”

