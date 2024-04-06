Cult classic Western hailed as a “masterpiece” three decades after release

A classic Western is finding new appreciation after it was released three decades ago, thanks to fans pointing out one perfect element.

The Western is firmly in revival territory. With the Yellowstone universe expanding, the Kevin Costner epic Horizon: An American Saga releasing twice this year, and pop culture icons like Beyoncé leaning into their country roots, it’s no wonder the genre is on the cusp of new life.

As such, fans are revisiting some classics of the kind, from old favorites to underrated gems. One Western making the rounds online is 1993’s Tombstone. Though Tombstone was a critical and commercial success, its legacy was formed in the later years, becoming a cult classic over time.

Users on Reddit have recently brought Tombstone back into the limelight for one central reason: the excellence of its cast. Indeed, it’s stacked with major names, with Kurt Russell and Val Kilmer leading. But that’s not all — Sam Elliott, Bill Paxton, and Michael Biehn are also in the cast, as well as Michael Rooker, Billy Zane, and Charlton Heston.

“Tombstone has one of the deepest and most absurdly talented casts ever assembled for a film, which to me is the main reason it works,” the original post said. “Of course, Val Kilmer and Kurt Russell get the lion’s share of the praise, but the number of name actors in this movie is staggering.

“It’s truly an incredible cast and they all do terrific work. (Especially since Russell was reportedly also the shadow director and responsible for the film turning out as well as it did).”

Others agreed, and it’s clear that everyone seems to have their favorites when it comes to the Tombstone cast. “Everyone always goes on about how amazing Val Kilmer is (they are not wrong). But I just love Michael Biehn in his villain role,” said one comment. Another added: “It’s one of the best casts ever assembled.”

“Not a single dull moment in that flick, Val’s screen presence was wild,” said a third. “Love me a good western. F*ck it, I’m gonna go watch it again.”

“It’s such an enigma movie to me because, despite a star studded cast, it’s really a solidly B movie… Except that Kilmer single-handedly elevates the whole thing,” another user wrote. “Take him out of the movie and it’s a standard John Wayne-style Saturday afternoon Western.

One comment said: “This is a movie that almost proves that a director doesn’t matter. The directing on the film was an absolute mess, and they ended up piecing together a masterpiece.”

Loosely based on events that took place in 1880s Southeast Arizona, Tombstone utilizes several real-life Western figures, including Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday. It currently sits at a 94% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes, and is available to stream on Hulu and Peacock.

For more, check out all the new movies to stream this month and all the best movies of 2024.