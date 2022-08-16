First look at Addams Family in Tim Burton’s Wednesday Netflix series

Tim Burton’s Wednesday series on Netflix has unveiled its first look at the new Addams Family… *click click*.

The Addams Family was first sketched in Charles Addams’ New Yorker cartoons, and later brought to life in the classic 1960s sitcom.

However, the madcap, gruesome troupe is arguably best-known for their two live-action movies: 1991’s The Addams Family and 1993’s Addams Family Values, with Christina Ricci memorably playing Wednesday.

Soon, a new star will step into the character’s shoes: Jenna Ortega, who appeared in Scream and X earlier this year. That’s not all – we’re getting a whole new family.

Meet The Addams Family in first look at Tim Burton’s Wednesday Netflix series

Netflix’s Wednesday stars Ortega in the titular role alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley.

The official logline reads: “The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

“Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

As per Vanity Fair, which released the first look at the cast, the show will change up the Addams Family formula by following Wednesday’s woes as a teenager, while a “number of murders plague the small town where Wednesday has been sent to Nevermore Academy, a prestigious boarding school for outcasts.”

Uncle Fester casting in Tim Burton’s Wednesday is being kept “secret”

Christopher Lloyd’s Uncle Fester was a highlight of the earlier Addams Family movies. Since then, Big Mouth co-creator and star Nick Kroll has voiced him in the animated film, but it’s unclear who’ll play the character in the series.

That’s intentional, according to Alfred Gough, who’s created the show alongside his Smallville collaborator Miles Millar. “We have no comment on Uncle Fester. Just watch the show,” he told the outlet.

Burton, who was pitched the original 1991 movie, is attached to the series as an executive producer, as well as directing four out of eight episodes.

Wednesday doesn’t have an exact release date at the time of writing, but it’s due to arrive on Netflix later in 2022.