The much-talked-about cast for the MCU’s take on the Fantastic Four has reportedly been “leaked,” and the proposed final list has divided Marvel fans.

Ever since Marvel announced the Fantastic Four would be making their MCU movie debut back at Comic-Con 2019, fans have been eagerly speculating who’s going to take on the iconic superhero team.

In the 2005 iteration of the team, Chris Evans, Jessica Alba, Michael Chiklis, and Ioan Gruffudd played Human Torch, Susan Storm, Ben Grimm, and Reed Richards, respectively. More recently, John Krasinski portrayed Universe-838 Reed Richards in the 2022 film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

But if rumors are to be believed, it appears the Marvel bosses are planning on introducing an entirely new cast for the eponymous roles, with an allegedly “final” and “leaked” list circulating online. And let’s just say the fans have some thoughts.

Fantastic Four “leaked” cast divides Marvel fans

The supposedly leaked final list comes from superhero movie insider MyTimetoShineHello, featuring three names we’ve definitely seen pop up among the rumors and one new one:

Adam Driver as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic

Margot Robbie as Sue Storm, aka The Invisible Woman

Paul Mescal as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch

Daveed Diggs as Ben Grimm, aka The Thing

While this is yet to be confirmed, the MCU fandom has been busy sharing their reactions, which range from excitement to condemnation.

Among those who fall into the latter camp, one person tweeted: “This is giving boring. Also wished they brought #JohnKrasinksi back as Reed. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see #FantasticFour.”

“Mr Fantastic and Johnny Storm need a recast ASAP,” said another, adding: “I think Margot is a good fit, I dont know the one who play Ben so I’ll let them surprise me, but I just don’t see Driver as Reed and I want eyecandy for Johnny.”

“I still wish they kept Krasinski,” wrote a third, while fourth chimed in: “Paul Mescal absolutely looks the part but I don’t think he has the Johnny Storm Attitude.”

While many of the negative comments suggest Adam Driver and Paul Mescal might not be the best fit for the MCU, there are just as many fans feeling excited about the proposed team.

“This here would be a great cast of incredible actors,” said one. “Not sure why people are so obsessed with their fan casts but this is better than all of them. Literally the most acting chops assembled for a superhero movie.”

A second tweeted: “Honestly, I don’t hate it. Really great talent even if their appearances aren’t exactly like the comic. Krasinski, Cormier, Rudy Pankow and Diggs would also be solid. I just hope it’s a proper retro 60s film like first class.”

And then there are those who just want Marvel to put them out of their misery, including this person who wrote: “We’ve waited long enough!!! The search for the First Family of Marvel Comics has been extremely extenuating and exhausting even for us fans. I’m fine with all of those 4. Just announce it officially already Marvel, please!”

To read more about the MCU's Fantastic Four movie, head here.

