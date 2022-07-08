Fans of The Boys have a new villain they hate even more than Homelander

Josh Tyler . 9 hours ago

Fans of Amazon’s television series The Boys have anointed a surprise character as the worst character in Season 3.

The Boys Season 3 ended with an absolute bang on July 8, with a finale that blew some people’s minds (literally) and ripped some hearts out of their chests (also literally). (Spoilers for The Boys Season 3 finale ahead).

The final episode of the season, ‘The Instant White-Hot Wild’, lived up to the hype promised by its title. Fans got the long-awaited showdown of Soldier Boy and Homelander, a surprise death of Black Noir, and the fake-out death of Queen Maeve, who is rendered powerless at the end of the episode.

But perhaps the biggest gut-punch of all came at the very final scene, one which cemented a small character as the new villain of The Boys. Hated, perhaps, even more than Homelander.

Why Todd became the show’s worst character

Season 3 introduced a new character to the show, Todd. He is the romantic interest of MM’s ex-wife Monique, serving as a quasi-stepfather to MM’s daughter Janine.

While Todd is initially portrayed as an otherwise-harmless fan of superheroes, over the course of the third season he becomes indoctrinated by Homelander.

This causes great concern for MM, not only because of his distrust for supes, but because he believes Todd is endangering Janine by bringing her to Homelander rallies.

That is where the audience finds Todd at the end of the show. But when a member of the opposition shows up at the rally to protest Homelander, pointing to all the times he’s lied over Season 3, the supe uses his laser vision to decapitate the man.

After watching Homelander take off the man’s head, the crowd is left in stunned silence. Until Todd begins to clap and cheer, leading his fellow protestors to celebrate Homelander dispatching of this man who was sharing “false information.”

Fans call Todd the “main villain”

Fans of The Boys were appalled by Todd, taking to social media to call him the true villain of Season 3. Twitter user MitchNoFear called Todd “a top 10 worst fictional character,” while Varun Jaitly called him the “main villain” of Season 3, comparing him to another hated supporting character from Stranger Things.

The discourse wasn’t just limited to Twitter, though, as fans of The Boys on Reddit began posting memes and discussing why so many seem to hate Todd, even more than Homelander.

The general consensus is that, while Homelander is an over-the-top sociopath with superpowers, Todd is more insidious because of how easily he can be found in real life.

The Boys has done a fantastic job of holding an uncomfortable mirror up to the viewing audience in Season 3. Todd is just the worst reminder of that.