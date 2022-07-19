Ethan Hawke says critics can’t review Marvel movies like art films

Cameron Frew . 1 hour ago

Marvel movies shouldn’t be reviewed in the same way as art films, according to Moon Knight star Ethan Hawke.

Hawke – who’s famously starred in Richard Linklater’s Before trilogy, Sinister, and The Black Phone – has been vocal about superhero projects over the years. Notably, in 2018, he criticized people for likening Logan to “great films” and directors of the past.

Rumors also suggested Hawke would have scored the role of Doctor Strange in the MCU, given his relationship with director Scott Derrickson. However, he later highlighted how it can become more time “working” than acting.

Earlier this year, he made his debut in the franchise in Moon Knight, playing villain Arthur Harrow. Now that he’s played in the “sandbox”, his views have evolved – but he still doesn’t believe Marvel’s films should be in the same conversation as the classics.

In an interview with IndieWire ahead of the release of docuseries The Last Movie Stars, Hawke opened up about his experience in the MCU, how his daughter Maya – yes, the star of Stranger Things – convinced him to do it, and how critics should change their approach to reviewing these films.

Hawke addressed Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola’s earlier comments about the MCU, saying: “If people like Scorsese and Coppola don’t come out to tell their truth about how there are more important things than making money, who’s going to?”

For reference, Scorsese earlier described Marvel movies as “theme parks”, inspiring a tedious cultural debate, while The Godfather director branded them “despicable” and a series of “prototypes.”

Ethan Hawke says Marvel movies shouldn’t be reviewed like art films

Hawke continued: “It’s easy for them, but it needs to be somebody in the community saying, ‘Hey, everybody, this is not Fanny and Alexander.’

“If you keep reviewing these movies that are basically made for 14-year-olds like they’re Fanny and Alexander or Winter Light, then who the hell’s going to get to make Winter Light?

“I appreciate the elder statesmen of the community reminding people not to set the bar too low. I know it makes some people think they’re stuck up, but they’re not stuck up.”

Disney+ Ethan Hawke starred as Moon Knight’s villain.

Hawke decided to take on Moon Knight after Maya told him: “Why are you sitting on the outside and telling everyone their sandbox is bad? Why don’t you go into their sandbox, play with them, and show them what you have to offer?”

The actor admitted he’s “not interested in long-term commitments” and couldn’t talk any specific details about the MCU due to having signed an NDA.

He added: “I just wanted to know what that sandbox was like. And it’s what young people are watching, so why are we going to sit there and tell them it’s not good?”

Moon Knight is available to stream on Disney+ now. The Last Movie Stars begins streaming on HBO Max on Thursday, Jul 21.