ESPN’s Marty Smith gets a Victor Wembanyama-style haircut for NBA Draft broadcast

During ESPN‘s coverage of the 2023 NBA Draft, reporter Marty Smith got very excited for the Spurs’ selection of French sensation Victor Wembanyama.

The NBA Draft is an event that can change the landscape of the National Basketball Association, especially for teams that have one of the top three picks.

For the San Antonio Spurs, the team with the first overall pick had first dibs on Victor Wembanyama, a mountain of a man that’s projected to become an elite NBA player.

The Spurs did select Wembanyama, and it might be hard to find someone more excited than ESPN’s Marty Smith.

ESPN’s Marty Smith changes his look for Wembanyama

With San Antonio set to take Wembanyama, NBA Draft broadcaster ESPN sent longtime reporter Marty Smith to Texas to cover the Draft from the Spurs’ home arena.

After Wembanyama was officially selected first overall by the Spurs, ESPN cut to a jubilant AT&T Center with Smith on the court. Not only did Smith don a traditional cowboy hat and a Wembanyama jersey, the ESPN reporter also had a special haircut that featured the 19-year-old’s likeness sculpted into his hair.

Per the man himself, Smith got the haircut earlier in the day by Dr. Joe Barber, a hair stylist known for carving “players likenesses into fans’ haircuts for more than 15 years.”

The reviews for Smith’s haircut were mixed. While some did love his enthusiasm, others wish the ESPN reporter would have acted more professional.

The NBA Draft is just one of the key events that’s set to take place this offseason. Among some of the other notable events over the coming weeks will include NBA free agency and release information for NBA 2K24.