Entertainment

Tristan Tate sparks controversy after claiming esports is for “losers”

Jeremy Gan
Tristan tate next to LoL Worlds stageRiot Games/Instagram: Tristan Tate

Tristan Tate has sparked controversy after claiming esports is for “losers” as he reacts to a clip of a local LAN match with plenty of trash-talking. 

The ever-controversial Tristan Tate has sparked new controversy, this time setting his sights on esports and those to participate in the competitive video game scene. 

“E-Sports cannot be called “sports” at all if this is what the “athletes” look like,” Tristan wrote in response to a clip of a LAN match that ended in heavy-handed trash-talking. 

“Everybody in this video is a loser. Everybody. Take away their devices and have them do ANYTHING in real life and they would all score below average at everything. Ban the term E-Sports.”

Of course, it should be noted that the clip he reacted to was a local LAN match and is not exactly indicative of the top tier of professional play you may see in LoL Worlds, VCT or Counter-Strike 2.

Not only that, it was a CoD match, in which the game has a deep culture of trash-talking opponents, usually in a much harsher and brasher approach than other games. 

People in Tristan’s comments were quick to point out the flaws in his statement. Mega streamer and ex-Overwatch pro xQc said, “Hate to be that guy but I’m pretty sure the term E-sports is already banned. It’s actually spelled “Esports”.” 

Others in the comments pointed out that not all esports professionals are unhealthy, with a plethora of top pro players from various games keeping themselves fit and healthy. Legendary CS2 player Pashabiceps was a popular example, with players like VCT pro Alfajer or CDL pro Pred serving as other examples.

As R6 caster LaXInG wrote in response to Tristan, “Esports players come in all shapes and sizes, but the workload in the professional level isn’t for the weak minded.” 

About The Author

Jeremy Gan

Jeremy is a writer on the Australian Dexerto team. He studied at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, and graduated with a Bachelors in Journalism. Jeremy mainly covers esports such as CS:GO, Valorant, Overwatch, League of Legends, and Dota 2, but he also leans into gaming and entertainment news as well. You can contact Jeremy at jeremy.gan@dexerto.com or on Twitter @Jer_Gan

keep reading
Watcher sparks fan outrage after ditching YouTube to launch streaming service
YouTube
Watcher sparks fan outrage after ditching YouTube to launch streaming service
Meera Jacka
Caress and brother Paul Russell
Reality TV
Viral singer stunned after sister catfishes as him in The Circle Season 6
Je'Kayla Crawford
Shaughna from Love Island
Reality TV
Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips reveals her “painful” $30,000 plastic surgery
Je'Kayla Crawford
Adin Ross Twitch
Twitch
Twitch creators slam Dan Clancy for considering Adin Ross unban
Daniel Appleford
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech