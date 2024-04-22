Tristan Tate sparks controversy after claiming esports is for “losers”

Tristan Tate has sparked controversy after claiming esports is for “losers” as he reacts to a clip of a local LAN match with plenty of trash-talking.

The ever-controversial Tristan Tate has sparked new controversy, this time setting his sights on esports and those to participate in the competitive video game scene.

“E-Sports cannot be called “sports” at all if this is what the “athletes” look like,” Tristan wrote in response to a clip of a LAN match that ended in heavy-handed trash-talking.

“Everybody in this video is a loser. Everybody. Take away their devices and have them do ANYTHING in real life and they would all score below average at everything. Ban the term E-Sports.”

Of course, it should be noted that the clip he reacted to was a local LAN match and is not exactly indicative of the top tier of professional play you may see in LoL Worlds, VCT or Counter-Strike 2.

Not only that, it was a CoD match, in which the game has a deep culture of trash-talking opponents, usually in a much harsher and brasher approach than other games.

People in Tristan’s comments were quick to point out the flaws in his statement. Mega streamer and ex-Overwatch pro xQc said, “Hate to be that guy but I’m pretty sure the term E-sports is already banned. It’s actually spelled “Esports”.”

Others in the comments pointed out that not all esports professionals are unhealthy, with a plethora of top pro players from various games keeping themselves fit and healthy. Legendary CS2 player Pashabiceps was a popular example, with players like VCT pro Alfajer or CDL pro Pred serving as other examples.

As R6 caster LaXInG wrote in response to Tristan, “Esports players come in all shapes and sizes, but the workload in the professional level isn’t for the weak minded.”