Dune fans devastated by Part Two delay want to “sue”

Don’t panic, nobody is actually suing anyone – but some fans are finding the delayed Dune Part Two release date so hard to deal with that they feel like they could.

Amid the worst wave of projects affected by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Dune Part Two was one of the biggest names on the 2023 worldwide cinema schedule to be pushed back.

Originally intended to be released in November 2023, the film has been delayed by four months, making its new release date March 15, 2024.

Some fans have taken the Dune Part Two delay better than others, with joke tweets surfacing on how moviegoers have suffered “emotional damage” because of it.

Fans struggle to cope with the Dune Part Two delay

Parody DiscussingFilm account DisbussinFilm jokingly tweeted that an anonymous fan is “suing” Warner Bros. for emotional damage following the Dune Part Two delay.

“This moviegoer reportedly had ‘nothing else to look forward to this year’ and is hoping the studio reverses course,” the rest of the tweet reads.

Though this might be a fictional occurrence, some fans have been able to relate hard to the Dune Part Two delay reaction.

“Why are you in my business like this,” replied one, while another said: “It’s me, I’m the anonymous moviegoer.”

One fan quoted a more hardcore reaction on social media to the initial delay announcement back in August.

“The strikes are incredibly disruptive, and now my most anticipated film has been f***ed over and moved to 2024,” it reads. “I officially say f*** you to SAG-AFTRA, WGA, and AMPTP. You are all the same, greedy, whiney, entitled f***s who want to out f*** each other. The consumer is f***ed too.”

For the most part, reactions to the viral social media thread weren’t so visceral.

“Club Chalamet really has to get some hobbies,” read one response, while another added: “Thanks to all tagging me in this. you are correct. they got wind of my upcoming lawsuit. I expect your full support.”

“Joking aside, if the AMPTP gets a grip at last & offers a fair deal to SAG-AFTRA next week, essentially ending the strike, there would be nothing in the way of WB doing the smart thing and giving Dune 2 either the Wonka (move to Easter?) or the Aquaman 2 slot (move to Summer?),” another user mused.

Aside from the delay, details surrounding Dune Part Two remain largely unknown, with the film’s synopsis reading: “Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he must prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

Dune: Part Two is set to hit theaters on March 15, 2024. Find out more about the movie here.