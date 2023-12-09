Dune director reveals third script is “almost finished” despite not being green lit

Dune director has revealed that the script for the third film is nearly completely, even though it hasn’t been green lit.

One of the most highly anticipated films of 2024 is undoubtedly Denis Villeneuve’s follow up sci-fi epic Dune: Part Two.

The film will follow Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and her people on the desert planet Arrakis to win the war against House Harkonnen.

Dune fans have been waiting for this sequel since the premiere of the first film in 2021 and it seems like they won’t have to wait long for a third film if it’s confirmed as Villeneuve has revealed the script is almost finished.

Warner Bros.

Villeneuve is ready to film Dune 3 after a quick break

During a press conference in South Korea, Villeneuve told journalists that he fully intends to shoot a third film — Dune Messiah — as the script for it is almost done.

“[Dune Messiah] is almost finished but it is not finished. It will take a little time,” Villeneuve said, “There’s a dream of making a third movie…It would make absolute sense to me.”

However, the director was quick to stress that he wouldn’t be jumping straight into a third Dune film stating, “I don’t know exactly when I will go back to Arrakis. I might make a detour before just to go away from the sun. For my mental sanity, I might do something in between, but my dream would be to go a last time on this planet that I love.”

Though Villeneuve is ready to take a step back from the wars on the desert planet, he’s still excited for the world to see Dune: Part Two, which he said he considers to be better than the first installment.

“For me, this film is much better than part one. There’s a relationship to the characters,” Villeneuve explained, “I was trying to reach for an intensity and a quality of emotions that I didn’t reach with ‘Part One’ and that I did reach with ‘Part Two.’ I’m not saying the film is perfect, but I’m much more happy with ‘Part Two’ than I was with ‘Part One.’ I can not wait to share it with the fans and the moviegoers.”

Dune: Part Two definitely has big shoes to fill as Dune, despite being delayed by the global shutdown, still managed to rake in over $400 million at the box office.

Dune: Part Two is set to hit theaters on March 15, 2024. You can find out more about the movie here.