Dune 3 may already be in the works before Part Two release

Dune: Part Two is set to be one of the must-see blockbusters of the year – and, according to a new report, there are already plans for Dune 3.

Frank Herbert laid the foundations of modern sci-fi, but his tome’s translation to the big screen has always been iffy: Alejandro Jodorowsky’s take was the first to fall, canned amid a ballooning budget and 14-hour runtime; and David Lynch’s was the most notable, but despite its defenders, it was a failure.

In 2021, Denis Villeneuve took an epic stab at the story and defied the unadaptable claims, coming armed with spectacle, world-building, and heart-thumping bagpipes. While not a billion-breaker, the first movie was a critical and commercial success and secured the sequel (which is a good thing, given the film came with a Part One subtitle).

Dune: Part Two looks like it’ll be even bigger and more action-packed than its predecessor – but it may not be the final part of the story.

Dune 3 set to follow Part Two

Dune: Part Two is the “second pic in a planned three-film saga”, according to Deadline.

While unconfirmed, the third movie would likely be an adaptation of Dune: Messiah, the second novel of Herbert’s Dune Chronicles. It was earlier adapted in the Children of Dune 2003 miniseries.

Villeneuve will almost definitely return as director alongside screenwriter Jon Spaihts, although we won’t go into many other speculative details regarding cast and crew as that could spoil the incoming sequel.

However, Villeneuve has spoken about it, earlier telling Screen Daily: “I think Dune Messiah would be a beautiful film. And it would complete Paul Atreides’ journey. But I’m going one movie at a time. It’s so difficult, and I’m a bit lazy! But I think three movies is a possibility.”

The official synopsis for the second chapter reads: “This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

Dune: Part Two will hit cinemas on November 3, 2023. Find out more about the movie here.