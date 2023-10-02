Totally Killer is a new horror-comedy that’s been compared to 2015 release The Final Girls. But the film’s director says her movie has more in common with Back to the Future.

Totally Killer debuted at Fantastic Fest last week, before launching on Amazon Prime this Friday.

We gave the film a 3-star review, stating: “While it is unlikely to become a cult classic or reach the same level of fame as its predecessors, Totally Killer is an enjoyable watch that features a fantastic soundtrack, some hilarious moments, and a decent amount of blood.”

One of the predecessors in question is The Final Girl, a movie that has a very similar premise, involving a girl travelling back in time to save her mother from a killer. But Totally Killer’s director is keen to compare it to another time-travel feature.

Totally Killer director says film is more Back to the Future than The Final Girls

When the first trailer for Totally Killer was released, The Final Girls director Tweeted: “Didn’t I already make this movie?” And both the plot and tone are very much alike.

During a post-screening Q&A at Fantastic Fest, director Nahnatchka Khan was asked about those similarities. She responded by stating that The Final Girls is “a great movie.” Then adding: “It’s funny – that movie I think plays more like Last Action Hero, where she gets sucked into a slasher. I think for us it was much more Back to the Future being our reference point. So that was our guiding light in this movie.”

Back to the Future isn’t just an influence either. It’s referenced multiple times in the movie. The bulk of Totally Killer plays out in 1987, which means the Robert Zemeckis movie is fresh in the minds of many of the characters.

While protagonist Jamie Hughes (Kiernan Shipka) uses it as a kind-of short-hand. To explain to other characters – as well as the audience – how time-travel works in the movie. It feels a bit lazy at times. But at least this approach avoids having to write an explanation on a blackboard. Something a character is forced to do in… Back to the Future 2.

Totally Killer hits Prime Video this Friday – October 6, 2023.

