The Toxic Avenger reboot debuted at Fantastic Fest this week, and Dexerto was at the world premiere, so we can let fans know if the film features a post-credits scene.

Troma is know as ‘the house that Toxie built’ as The Toxic Avenger is the studio’s most well-known and beloved character. The brainchild of Lloyd Kaufman, the character debuted in 1984 to little fanfare, and even less acclaim. But Toxie soon built a cult following.

Sequels followed, as did comics, video games, all manner of merchandise, and as his fame and notoriety grew, even a Saturday morning cartoon called Toxic Crusaders.

And now the super-powered janitor is getting the reboot treatment, courtesy of blockbuser studio Legendary, and writer-director Macon Blair. Peter Dinklage, Kevin Bacon, Elijah Wood, and Jacob Tremblay star. You can check out our review here. While to find out if the film features a post-credits scene, read on.

Does The Toxic Avenger have a post-credits scene?

Yes, The Toxic Avenger features a post-credits scene. Two of them in fact – one that plays early in the credits, and one that plays at the very end.

We won’t spoil them here as the film doesn’t even have a release date yet. But we will say that they are both humorous, in-keeping with the ridiculous tone of the movie itself.

The first is musical in nature, and owes a debt to Napoleon Dynamite. While the second involves food preparation, and is very, very silly. Again, in-keeping with what’s gone before.

What is the new Toxie movie about?

Here’s the newly released synopsis for the new Toxic Avenger movie: “The film follows the story of struggling everyman-janitor Winston Gooze, who is transformed by a horrible toxic accident into a new evolution of hero: The Toxic Avenger! Now with super-human strength and wielding a glowing mop for his unconventional weapon, he must race against time to save his son and stop a ruthless and power-hungry corporate tyrant bent on harnessing toxic superpowers to strengthen his polluted empire.”

Peter Dinklage plays Winston, while Jacob Tremblay is his son Wade Gooze. Kevin Bacon is villain of the piece Bob Garbinger, while Elijah Wood is his equally evil brother Fritz.

The Toxic Avengere premiered at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, and doesn’t yet have a release date. Rest assured, we’ll let you know when it does. While for more news and reviews from the festival, head here.