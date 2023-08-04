The Meg 2: The Trench is in cinemas now, so does the monster movie feature a post-credits scene?

Having been popularized by the Marvel movies, post-credits scenes feature in countless blockbusters these days. While other films feature additional footage during their credits.

Sometimes these brief sequences are used to set up future films. Other times they are there for comedic affect, paying off something set-up earlier in the movie to send you out of the cinema with a smile.

Article continues after ad

The Meg 2: The Trench is in theaters now, and you can read our review here. For news of any additional scenes at the end of the movie, read on. Just beware of SPOILERS ahead…

Does The Meg 2: The Trench have a post-credits scene?

No, The Meg 2: The Trench does not have a post-credits scene. Nor does it feature a mid-credits scene. So when those names start scrolling up the screen, it really is the end of the movie.

That’s consistent with the first Meg movie, which also didn’t feature any mid or post-credits material.

Article continues after ad

The movie does set up a Part 3, however – concerning Megalodon Haiqi – as covered in our ending explainer: “They speculate that Haiqi is pregnant but surmise that pregnant Haiqi is ‘another day problem’ – thereby setting up a sequel. Those breeding megs are set to result in multiple births – and an onslaught of ferocious megs attacking.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“However, could Haiqi and her family become allies? It would follow a similar arc to that of velociraptor Blue in Jurassic World, a trained dinosaur with a special bond with her trainer. Haiqi’s pregnancy also sets up the idea that we could ultimately see Meiying become pregnant in a future instalment as the pair’s stories continue to entwine.

Article continues after ad

“A sequel would likely introduce further as-yet-unseen creatures emerge from the newly discovered depths of the ocean, too.”

What is The Meg 2: The Trench about?

Here’s the official synopsis for The Meg 2: The Trench: “Dive into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing as they lead a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean.

“Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal Megs and relentless environmental plunderers, our heroes must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators in a pulse-pounding race against time.”

Article continues after ad

The Meg 2: The Trench is in cinemas now, and you can read our review here.